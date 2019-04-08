×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Clinical effort, adapted well to conditions: Karthik

IANS
NEWS
News
24   //    08 Apr 2019, 09:52 IST
IANS Image
Bengaluru: Kolkata Knight Riders' Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik celebrate fall Virat Kohli's wicket during the 17th match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 5, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Jaipur, April 8 (IANS) While Rajasthan Royals failed to start well with the bat, Kolkata Knight Riders openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine ensured that they got off to a brilliant start and KKR skipper said that the eight-wicket win was a culmination of quality bowling followed by some good hitting by the openers.

"It was a pretty clinical effort, the bowlers bowled well and the batsmen backed it up well too. In India you get to play on a lot of slow surfaces and you need to adapt to them. We need to improve in a few situations, but that's always the case. Well Harry (Gurney) is a true professional, he's played in leagues all over the world," Karthik smiled.

Lynn put his 32-ball 50 to some luck going his way and added that Narine has been brilliant at the top. "Rode my luck again. But we knew we had to go hard in the powerplay. It slowed up as the innings progressed. It was a nice powerplay and we were in cruise control after that. I nicked it, so I thought I was gone one way or the other. It happens in T20 cricket.

"Unbelievable (batting from Narine). He has done it for a couple of years now. We don't talk too much. Just keep it simple. I am traditionally a slow starter. It is a long tournament, we are building nicely with important wins," he said.

Gurney finished with figures of 2/25 from his four overs and said that the surface was ideal for his bowling style. "It was a pitch that suited my cutter options, so a nice one to make my debut on. I work hard on my variations and on my yorker and it is nice to have them in tough situations, although I didn't use it much tonight. I am working on a knuckle ball but I don't think it'll be ready during the IPL, maybe somewhere in the English summer," he said.

IANS
NEWS
MS Dhoni vs Dinesh Karthik: A statistical comparison 
RELATED STORY
Williamson praises 'clinical' Black Caps
RELATED STORY
Dinesh Karthik in the firing line again
RELATED STORY
What lies in store next for Dinesh Karthik?
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan is someone who understands losses, says KKR captain Dinesh Karthik
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why CSK is a better team than MI
RELATED STORY
SK Exclusive: IPL 2019 | Dinesh Karthik | KKR | Shahrukh Khan | Dipika Pallikal | Dhoni
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 Reasons why India must pick Rishabh Pant ahead of Dinesh Karthik
RELATED STORY
Sensational bowling effort from Alzarri: Rohit
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Match 17 | RCB vs KKR | Andre Russell | DK | KKR | Dinesh Karthik | Cricket News | IPL News 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 22 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 21 | Yesterday
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 20 | Yesterday
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 23 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us