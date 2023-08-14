"Coming back stronger than ever" - Fans erupt as Prithvi Shaw follows his 244-run knock with another stunning ton in One-Day Cup 2023

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw once again produced a scintillating knock in the ongoing season of the One-Day Cup in England.

Playing for Northamptonshire, Shaw notched up a fantastic century against Durham at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Sunday, August 13. The dynamic batter remained unbeaten on 125 off 76 balls, helping his team chase down a 199-run total with six wickets to spare.

Notably, Shaw made headlines with a record-breaking knock of 244 in Northamptonshire's previous encounter against Somerset. A number of fans have taken to social media, lauding the youngster for his impressive batting exploits in the tournament.

Here are some of the best reactions:

https://twitter.com/krajnishyadav/status/1690890577074876416?s=46&t=tsXZQ3nvePdPbspJtJg7uQ

https://twitter.com/Rash_sf/status/1690756892820152320

https://twitter.com/SyedRiz50787807/status/1690758584680738816

https://twitter.com/CSKianPanduRaj/status/1690751744056389632

https://twitter.com/jaylomehta/status/1690746093662085120

https://twitter.com/cyrus5550/status/1690767904411983872

https://twitter.com/bindasbarkha/status/1690745568522633216

https://twitter.com/17xDC/status/1690745736303099906

https://twitter.com/rawekar_tushar/status/1690745675502546944

https://twitter.com/im_akhil_sonu/status/1690836980353884160?s=46&t=tsXZQ3nvePdPbspJtJg7uQ

Notably, with 429 runs from four innings at an astonishing average of 143.00, Prithvi Shaw is currently the leading run-getter in this season's One-Day Cup. Northamptonshire have three wins to their name from four matches and are placed second in Group B.

Prithvi Shaw needed some big runs under his belt after his flop show in IPL 2023

Prithvi Shaw was expected to play a major role for Delhi Capitals (DC) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). However, the swashbuckler was dropped from the playing XI after scoring just 47 runs across the first six matches.

He did come up with an impressive performance on his return, scoring 54 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Shaw's dominant run in domestic cricket had put him back on the national selectors' radar ahead of IPL 2023.

He returned to the Indian lineup after almost two years when he was picked for the three-match home T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year. However, he had to warm the bench for the entire series.

Shaw last played for India in July 2021, scoring 49 runs off as many balls on his T20I debut against Sri Lanka. He didn't find a place in India's second-string T20I squads for the upcoming Ireland series and the Asian Games 2023.