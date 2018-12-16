×
Controversial Kohli dismissal puts Australia in command

Omnisport
NEWS
News
85   //    16 Dec 2018, 16:10 IST
ViratKohli-Cropped
Virat Kohli walks off after his controversial dismissal in Perth

Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal proved key as Australia took a big step towards levelling the four-match series with India on day three of the second Test.

Kohli added to his overnight 82 to score his 25th Test hundred, but was given out on 123 as Peter Handscomb looked to collect a catch at second slip off Pat Cummins. The soft signal was out and replays were inconclusive as to whether Cummins actually got his fingers under the ball.

A clearly unhappy Kohli trudged off and India soon collapsed, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma quickly departing the crease as India lost three wickets for three runs, slumping from 251-5 to 283 all out in response to Australia's first-innings 326 in Perth.

Aaron Finch was forced to retire hurt on 25 in Australia's second innings after being struck on the right glove, though scans have ruled out serious damage. Despite that blow, Usman Khawaja's unbeaten 41 helped them to 132-4, a lead of 175, at stumps.

Kohli brought up his hundred with an imperious straight drive and, though Hanuma Vihari departed, the India skipper appeared in a position to move the tourists into a lead.

However, his hopes of doing so were ended in contentious circumstances and, while Rishabh Pant (36) provided some resistance, Nathan Lyon had little difficulty knocking off the tail as he took 5-67, moving him into the top 25 all-time Test wicket takers.

There were fears Finch may have broken a finger, his injury leading the umpires to call tea, with India unable to claim a conventional dismissal until Jasprit Bumrah removed Marcus Harris for 20.

Shami impressed for the India attack with 2-23, claiming the wickets of Shaun Marsh (5) and Travis Head (19), which were sandwiched by Handscomb's (13) exit at the hands of Ishant as Australia's middle order wilted.

Yet Khawaja, who scored just 36 in two innings in the first Test defeat, provided a steady presence on an erratic pitch to guide Australia to the close. It will be up to him and captain Tim Paine (8 not out) to set India an imposing target to chase when the hosts resume on day four.

