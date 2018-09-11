Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cook: England farewell the most amazing week

Omnisport
NEWS
News
52   //    11 Sep 2018, 23:29 IST
AlastairCook - cropped
England opener Alastair Cook celebrating the fifth Test win over India

Alastair Cook described his international farewell as "the most amazing week" after England wrapped up a 4-1 series win over India with victory in the final Test.

Opener Cook scored a sensational century in his 162nd Test appearance on Monday, receiving an incredible, extended ovation as he helped England towards a 118-run triumph at the Oval.

The win was sealed by James Anderson flattening Mohammed Shami's middle stump for his 564th wicket in the longest format, sending him past Glenn McGrath to become the most prolific seamer in Tests.

It helped provide England's leading Test run scorer Cook, whose 218 across two innings sent him up to fifth on the all-time list with 12,472, with a fitting send-off.

"It's been the most amazing week, one you couldn't script," he told Sky Sports. "It's just been amazing.

"It's great to be able to contribute to an England win, to win the series 4-1. But it was also a great game of cricket. To go into the last session on the last day with all three results possible was a great advert for Test cricket.

"For me on a very selfish thing to be standing there and everyone cheering, all my friends and family who came on day four … somewhere it was written.

"And then obviously to see Jimmy pass Glenn McGrath's record was just brilliant. Him and Broady [Stuart Broad] I've played so much cricket with and that was probably the hardest bit when you're making the decision.

"Even though the decision's quite easy knowing that you'll never stand at first slip and drop another catch like one of those two again."

England took their time in getting the seven wickets required for victory on day five, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scoring centuries to aid India's cause.

"You turn up needing seven wickets thinking you've got a good chance of winning the game, but obviously the way KL and Rishabh played it was testing us right to the end," added Cook.

"It just shows what a hard game it is, but I leave with great memories and very privileged to have worn the cap for as long as I have."

Asked if he could be tempted to return for the next Ashes series, Cook responded: "This week can't be beaten. It honestly can't be beaten. I can walk away with my head held high and I've always wanted to do that."

Omnisport
NEWS
India seek redemption as England eye fitting farewell for...
RELATED STORY
Alastair Nathan Cook - The 'Chef' Who Stood Tall For England
RELATED STORY
6 Facts about Alastair Cook you probably didn’t know
RELATED STORY
Cook chases England victory after farewell century
RELATED STORY
The Phenomenon Called Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
5 Indian greats who did not get a farewell Test
RELATED STORY
Mixed feelings for Cook as England waste early platform
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: A fond farewell to Alastair 'Chef'...
RELATED STORY
The tenacious Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
Cook out for 147 in England farewell
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
| 09:30 AM
MSX 161/10 & 186/10
KNT 192/10 & 104/4 (28.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Kent need 52 runs to win
MSX VS KNT live score
Playoff 1
TTR 42/4 (10.0 ov)
GAW
LIVE
Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl.
TTR VS GAW live score
| 09:30 AM
GLA 137/10
GLO 284/6 (102.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Gloucestershire lead Glamorgan by 147 runs with 4 wickets remaining
GLA VS GLO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us