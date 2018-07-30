Cook feels for Rashid over 'political' selection debate

Adil Rashid and Alastair Cook in action for England

Adil Rashid has Alastair Cook's sympathy due to the "political" debate surrounding his controversial recall to England’s Test squad.

Rashid signed a white-ball contract with Yorkshire earlier this year but is now in line to feature for England in the longer format against India, causing the bowler to miss key Twenty20 fixtures for his county.

Yorkshire made clear their frustration with both Rashid and England, but Cook justified the "exceptional circumstances" behind the decision as he defended his team-mate.

"It is interesting because it is so unusual, because of 'Dil' saying he wasn't going to play red-ball cricket," Cook told a news conference.

"But, over the last couple of months, there have been some exceptional circumstances with the guys who have been next in line.

1 - Adil Rashid has now taken more ODI wickets for England than any other spinner, going above Graeme Swann (104) in that list. Menace. #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/6AIXUzO8Xr — OptaJim (@OptaJim) June 21, 2018

"I think, over the last 18 months, I haven't played with him but watching how he has gone about his business in the one-dayers and even yesterday facing him in the nets and talking to him about his bowling, he has matured as a cricketer and improved since we last saw him in an England shirt.

"In one sense, I feel a little bit sorry for Adil - [there is] all the political side of the selection, rather than looking at him."

Rashid last played Test cricket against India in December 2016.

The leg-spinner could make his comeback at Edgbaston on Wednesday, when England play the first of five Tests against India on home soil.