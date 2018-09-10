Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cook makes swansong Test memorable with hundred

PTI
NEWS
News
23   //    10 Sep 2018, 18:09 IST

London, Sep 10 (PTI) Alastair Cook bacame only the fifth batsman in Test cricket history to score hundreds in his first and last matches as England took a commanding 283-run lead in the fifth and final Test against India, on Monday.

Before Cook, Australia's Reggie Duff, Bill Ponsford, Greg Chappell and India's Mohammad Azharuddin had achieved the rare distinction of scoring hundreds in both debut and swansong Tests.

Cook combined with current skipper Joe Root (92) to keep Indian bowlers at bay in the first session on day four, with the hosts taking lunch at 243 for two.

Cook was unbeaten on 103, his 33rd Test century, while Root (92 batting) also approached his 14th Test hundred as they added 129 runs in the productive morning session after resuming the day at 114 for two.

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma started proceedings but soon went off the field complaining of ankle pain. Word from the team management is that the medical staff is assessing him as the pacer didn't return for the remainder of the session.

Cook and Root continued to plunder runs at an easy pace as 55 runs came in the first hour of play. In doing so, the duo raised their 100-partnership off 171 balls as Cook started breaking records.

On 76, he went past Kumar Sangakkara as the highest-scoring left-handed batsman in Test cricket history, and will finish as the fifth-highest run-scorer overall, after Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid.

Meanwhile, at the other end, Root scored his half-century off 81 balls as England crossed 200 in the 63rd over. He was dropped at slip by Ajinkya Rahane, on 46, off Ravindra Jadeja (1/100) in the 56th over.

The big moment came in the 70th over of this innings as an overthrow from Jasprit Bumrah (0/51) gave Cook his 33rd Test century off 210 balls, surpassing Australia's Steve Waugh (32).

It was Cook's seventh Test hundred against India, more than any other English batsman, ahead of Kevin Pietersen's six hundreds. He is now also the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket against India after Ponting (2555 runs).

With 15 hundreds in second innings in Test cricket, he also over took Sangakkara (14 hundreds).

India seemed to have gone off the boil especially with one strike bowler short, as the duo ground them for runs

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
The Phenomenon Called Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
England motivated to win for Cook on swansong
RELATED STORY
The tenacious Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks by Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook's illustrious career in numbers
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook: Once a legend, always a legend
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook retires: Career in pictures
RELATED STORY
India's most memorable Test victories in England
RELATED STORY
Vince left out of England squad as Cook prepares for...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 gritty knocks of Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 2/3 (3.5 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 | India need 462 runs to win
ENG VS IND live score
| 09:30 AM
DUR 92/7 (27.3 ov)
SSX
Day 1 | Stumps: Sussex elected to bowl.
DUR VS SSX live score
LEI 100/10
WAR 162/2 (46.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 1 | Warwickshire lead Leicestershire by 62 runs with 8 wickets remaining
LEI VS WAR live score
GLA 137/10
GLO 99/4 (40.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 1 | Gloucestershire trail Glamorgan by 38 runs with 6 wickets remaining
GLA VS GLO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us