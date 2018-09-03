Cook retires: Mentor Gooch hails 'genuine legend of English cricket'

England's record run-scorer Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook's achievements have been lauded as "incredibly special" by his long-time mentor and former England batting coach Graham Gooch.

It was announced on Monday that Cook, at the age of 33, would retire from international cricket following the fifth and final Test against India, which is set to begin at the Oval on Friday.

Having made his debut against the same opposition in March 2006, Cook has gone on to score more than 12,000 Test runs and become the most prolific batsman to ever represent his country.

The man he surpassed, Gooch, has worked with Cook over a number of years with both Essex and England and took the time to laud his protege and all he has achieved over a stellar career.

"Alastair has been the rock of England's batting for the last 12 years since he made his debut and while we are all sad to see him retire, we must rejoice in what he has done for our country," Gooch said via the Professional Cricketers' Association, of which he is president.

"He is a genuine legend of English cricket. He is a legend not only because of his performances, but, because of his attitude, his sacrifices, the way he has carried himself and the example he has set. Alastair is a perfect role model and is the image of the game we want to project.

"His record is unsurpassed in terms of runs and the commitment he has showed for every team he has played for and has been a beacon for our sport as a person and as a cricketer.

"To achieve what he has in playing 160 Test Matches, scoring over 12,000 runs and 32 centuries is an incredibly special achievement from a special person.

"To be a successful sportsman it is not just about the skills or talent, it is about hard work, commitment and desire. All of those parts complete the make-up of you as a person and helps you be successful and he has been determined, he has been stubborn sometimes but he is always somebody you can depend on and always the first name on the team sheet.

"He has decided he has run his race at international level and I can understand that as he has done it for 12 years.

"We are all sad he will no longer be wearing the three lions but he is going to move on so we must look back and rejoice in what he has done for our country."