Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cook and Root help England set India 463 to win in 5th test

Associated Press
NEWS
News
80   //    10 Sep 2018, 21:31 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Centuries from Alastair Cook — in his final test innings — and captain Joe Root put England in position for a second innings declaration on 423-8 on Monday, leaving India needing 463 runs to win the fifth test shortly after tea on Day 4 at the Oval.

Playing in his 161st and final test match, Cook, and his successor as skipper, Root, both struck centuries before being dismissed in consecutive deliveries as their 259-run third-wicket partnership left England well-placed to extend an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Cook's landmark moment came in the strangest of circumstances, as what appeared to be a single to take him to 97, became five, when Jasprit Bumrah's throw to the non-striker's end went for four overthrows, taking England's all-time leading run-scorer to 101 from 210 balls.

Cook's perfect finale, which saw him pass Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakarra as the fifth highest test run-scorer of all time, finally came to an end when he was caught behind off India debutant Hanuma Vihari for 147 from 286 balls.

Root was out for 125 to the same bowler a ball earlier, having been slightly fortunate to complete his first test century in more than a year after surviving two dropped chances.

Jonny Bairstow was bowled by Mohammed Shami for 18 and Jos Buttler was caught for a duck off Ravindra Jadeja (3-179) to leave England 364-6 at tea.

Ben Stokes made an entertaining 37 before being caught on the boundary off Jadeja, and then Root finally declared when Sam Curran (21) holed out to give Vihari (3-37) a third wicket.

England's James Anderson needs three wickets to go past Australian Glenn McGrath as the most successful fast-bowler in test history.

Associated Press
NEWS
Cook nears 50 in final Test innings
RELATED STORY
Cook extends final innings, England builds lead over India
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook retires: Career in pictures
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook’s top 5 innings in Test cricket 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks by Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
The Phenomenon Called Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
4 legendary batsmen who played their last Test against India
RELATED STORY
Alastair Nathan Cook - The 'Chef' Who Stood Tall For England
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook: Once a legend, always a legend
RELATED STORY
5 highest scoring Test innings of Alaistar Cook
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 2/3 (3.5 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 | India need 462 runs to win
ENG VS IND live score
| 09:30 AM
DUR 92/7 (27.3 ov)
SSX
Day 1 | Stumps: Sussex elected to bowl.
DUR VS SSX live score
LEI 100/10
WAR 162/2 (46.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 1 | Warwickshire lead Leicestershire by 62 runs with 8 wickets remaining
LEI VS WAR live score
GLA 137/10
GLO 99/4 (40.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 1 | Gloucestershire trail Glamorgan by 38 runs with 6 wickets remaining
GLA VS GLO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us