Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cook shows his appetite for runs before England crumble at the Oval

Omnisport
NEWS
News
96   //    07 Sep 2018, 23:57 IST
Alastair Cook_cropped
Alastair Cook is bowled during his final Test for England.

Alastair Cook marked the start of his farewell England appearance with a half-century but the hosts slumped from 133-1 to 198-7 on the opening day of the fifth Test against India.

Left-hander Cook – who announced on Monday he will end his international career after the conclusion of the match at the Oval – showed why he is England's all-time leading scorer in the longest format with an attritional innings that appeared to put his side in a promising position after two sessions.

Given a guard of honour by the India team on his way out to the middle, the opener looked set to capitalise on Ajinkya Rahane's failure to hang on to a simple catch at gully by marking his 161st and final Test with a big score.

Yet India's impressive trio of seamers hit back after tea - and in some style, too - taking six wickets for 48 runs as England's batting frailties were once again exposed.

Cook demonstrated he still had the hunger for the fight during a difficult afternoon where both he and Moeen Ali were fortunate to survive, despite the ball beating the bat on numerous occasions.

Still, having earlier put on 60 with opening partner Keaton Jennings – who steered the recalled Ravindra Jadeja straight to KL Rahul at leg slip having fought hard to reach 23 – the former captain helped to add 73 for the second wicket to seemingly lay the foundations for a sizeable total.

Instead, Cook's departure - bowled via a thick inside edge for 71 - saw England fall apart.

Skipper Joe Root – back batting in his preferred position at number four in the order – fell lbw in the same over to Jasprit Bumrah (2-41), while Jonny Bairstow also departed for a duck when he edged Ishant Sharma (3-28) behind.

Ben Stokes (11) became Jadeja's second scalp when he played around a straight delivery from the left-arm spinner and Moeen's luck finally ran out on 50, Sharma finding the left-hander’s outside edge to provide Rishabh Pant with a simple catch on an otherwise tricky day for the wicketkeeper that saw him concede 25 byes.

Even Sam Curran – often England's saviour down the order in the series, contributing 251 runs in his three previous Test outings – failed for once, guiding a catch to Pant off the face of his bat before he'd troubled the scorers. 

Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid survived through to stumps, finishing on 11 and four not out respectively, albeit only after the former successfully overturned an lbw decision thanks to a thin inside edge.

Omnisport
NEWS
Alastair Cook retires: Career in pictures
RELATED STORY
The Phenomenon Called Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
England v India, 5th Test Day 1 Session 1 : England 68/1...
RELATED STORY
The tenacious Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
India seek redemption as England eye fitting farewell for...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 gritty knocks of Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
Cook opens batting in final England Test
RELATED STORY
The Tendulkar-Cook debate: Could Alastair Cook break...
RELATED STORY
Is the Oval Test a disaster waiting to happen for Team...
RELATED STORY
Cook retires: The potential replacements for the England...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 198/7 (90.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG VS IND live score
| Today, 03:30 AM
India A
Australia A
IND-A VS AUA live score
Match 28
TTR 180/5 (20.0 ov)
BTR 110/3 (14.1 ov)
LIVE
Barbados Tridents need 71 runs to win from 5.5 overs
TTR VS BTR live score
| Tue, 04 Sep
SRY 351/10 & 2/0
ESX 126/10 & 226/10
Surrey win by 10 wickets
SRY VS ESX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us