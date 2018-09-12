Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Cook signs off with return to top 10 of Test rankings

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12 Sep 2018
AlastairCook - cropped
England opener Alastair Cook celebrates his century against India

Alastair Cook's sensational performance in his final international match means he has signed off with a return to the top 10 of the Test batsmen rankings.

Cook, who will sit out the remainder of Essex's County Championship campaign, scored 71 and 147 in his two innings in the 118-run triumph over India at the Oval that wrapped up a 4-1 series win, sending him up to fifth on the all-time Test runs list with 12,472.

The 33-year-old was named Man of the Match for his role in England's victory and moved up 11 positions in the updated rankings on Wednesday.

By ending his international career in 10th, Cook secured the third-best ranking for a retiring England batsman and was higher than Jacques Kallis and Sachin Tendulkar when they stopped playing Tests at 12th and 18th respectively.

India captain Virat Kohli retained his place at the summit despite falling for a golden duck in his second innings at the Oval, while England skipper Joe Root moved up one place to fourth.

James Anderson claimed his 564th wicket to become the most prolific seamer in Test history and wrap up the fifth Test, with his performance helping keep him top of the rankings for bowlers.

India remain the world's number one team despite their series loss, though they surrendered 10 points and now sit just nine clear of second-place South Africa.

England, meanwhile, moved clear of Sri Lanka and above New Zealand in fourth place.

Omnisport
NEWS
