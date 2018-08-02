Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

County stint and simplifying my action helped me: Ashwin

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
120   //    02 Aug 2018, 14:00 IST

Birmingham, Aug 2 (PTI) Star of the first Test's first day, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says a stint in county cricket and tweaking his bowling action paid dividends.

Ashwin (4/60) registered his best figures in Test cricket across South Africa, England and Australia as India reduced England to 285 for nine on day one yesterday.

"When I came here for county stint last year, first thing I realised is the speed with which the bowlers bowl here," Ashwin, who had played for county side Worcestershire, told BCCI.tv.

"The conditions here are extremely slow even on the first day. You can have bit of bounce but if the pace is not right then the batsman get a lot of time to play the same ball in the front and back foot, that is something I realised very quickly when I came here."

The 31-year-old Indian, who has taken 316 wickets from 58 Tests so far, had decided to work on his bowling action.

"Even in the last 12-18 months I spend a lot of time playing club cricket. I was working on simplifying my actions a bit and make sure I can get more body into the ball, try create something in the air and it worked really well," he said.

Ashwin said he worked hard on taking the pitch out of the equation and focussed on deceiving the batsman in the air.

"We have always spoken about taking the wicket out of the equation and specially with how good the wickets are, the modern day batsman actually enjoy playing in this wicket. I think to a larger extent that particular thing of doing something in the air is something I consciously worked on," he said.

"But what happens when you are trying to do that something in the air is that the body sometimes gives up, you are touch short or touch fuller. So in one of those pursuits, I thought simplifying my action was important.

"Because I went through a very good phase of bowling with that particular action and hence a lot of bad habits had crept in with my arms coming in, so those are the things I had to really work on against my own will

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Ravichandran Ashwin to play county after England series
RELATED STORY
Rashid Khan decides to extend his county stint with Sussex
RELATED STORY
Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped me a lot at Sunrisers Hyderabad,...
RELATED STORY
Love for cricket helped me fight off-field problems: Shami
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who should play county cricket ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Virat Kohli to miss Surrey County stint due to...
RELATED STORY
Analysing Ishant Sharma's county stint with Sussex
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018 - Analyzing India's squad for the...
RELATED STORY
Interview: "My parents have always stood like a pillar...
RELATED STORY
7 principles of Virat Kohli that have been the biggest...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us