Cricket Australia chairman Eddings lauds improved behaviour

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    09 May 2019, 19:18 IST
Australia - cropped
Steve Smith and David Warner in action for Australia

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings believes a decrease in charges against the national side is proof changes made by the governing body have worked.

The Ethics Centre released a 145-page review in October detailing 42 recommended actions to improve players' on-field behaviour.

It came in the wake of Australia's ball-tampering scandal in March 2018, which saw Cameron Bancroft, captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner suspended from international and domestic cricket, while coach Darren Lehmann announced he would step down.

And, after Australia achieved zero code-of-conduct charges for the first time since 2011-12, Eddings praised the impact of the changes introduced since the review.

"With a stronger focus on values and behaviour, this past season saw a 74 per cent decrease in code of conduct charges from the national teams through to our national championships for country and indigenous teams," Eddings said.

"Everyone in Australian cricket is well aware that it’s not just winning that counts, but how we play the game, and the players have certainly embraced that spirit.

"While we can talk about the cultural change programme underway, ultimately, we will be judged by our actions on and off the field."

Smith and Warner have now both served their 12-month suspensions, and have been named in Australia's squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Bancroft, however, is not involved.

Australia start their World Cup defence in Bristol against Afghanistan on June 1.

