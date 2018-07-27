Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cricket Australia hands Langer more selection powers

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
81   //    27 Jul 2018, 09:48 IST

Sydeney, Jul 27 (AFP) Australia coach Justin Langer was handed more power today in a shake-up of the national cricket selection process following the resignation of Mark Waugh.

A streamlined selection panel will now consist of just three people -- Langer, Trevor Hohns and Greg Chappell -- with Waugh not being replaced.

Langer will chair the Twenty20 panel, with support from the other two, while Hohns will head the Test and one-day process in consultation with Langer and Chappell.

Previously, Waugh -- who leaves next month to join pay-TV company Fox Sports -- focused only on T20s.

"This sees Justin take on additional responsibility as both the head coach and lead selector in Twenty20 cricket, as we build towards the ICC World T20 in Australia in 2020," said Cricket Australia's team performance chief Pat Howard.

"Justin has performed a similar role previously while coach of the Perth Scorchers, and has a wealth of knowledge around the Big Bash League and its players."

Cricket Australia's selection panel has gone through various formats over the years. At one point, it included five people.

Langer was appointed in May after the 12-month suspensions of ex-captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner over a cheating scandal which also saw previous coach Darren Lehmann quit

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Cricket Australia denies Langer appointment agreed
RELATED STORY
Justin Langer confirmed as new Australia head cricket coach
RELATED STORY
Number one in professionalism, honesty and humility -...
RELATED STORY
Langer says Australia can learn from 'brilliant' England
RELATED STORY
Australia will learn from mistakes, says new coach Langer
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Langer appointed Australia coach
RELATED STORY
Australia and England to shake hands before ODI opener
RELATED STORY
Top five batsmen with the highest average in...
RELATED STORY
Greatest Moments from 2015 Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
Why Brian Lara's 153 not out against Australia in 1999 is...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us