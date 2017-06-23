Cricket Australia offers players improved deal

As the deadline to reach a new pay deal approaches, Cricket Australia (CA) improved its offer.

by Omnisport News 23 Jun 2017, 10:06 IST

Australia Cricket

Cricket Australia (CA) revised its pay offer to players in a bid to end the dispute before deadline.

CA executive general manager Kevin Roberts sent a letter to the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) with an improved offer on Friday.

The letter said CA was offering an increase to the players' share of international cricket surpluses and all domestic players were included in sharing arrangements.

It also said it was offering to increase annual pay rises to male state players.

Negotiations between the parties had stalled ahead of the expiry of the current deal on June 30, but CA said recent meetings had been "encouraging".

"CA has listened to feedback from players and has also invited the ACA to explore the flexibility we are prepared to offer in order to conclude a new MOU [memorandum of understanding]," the letter read.

"Player feedback suggests that the sharing of international cricket surpluses with male and female domestic players and the level of pay increases for male state players are critical issues for them.

"We are therefore writing to indicate that CA is prepared to address these issues to help achieve a new MOU."

CA added that contract offers were being distributed to all players, but were conditional upon a new MOU being agreed.

Earlier, the ACA had called for "emergency mediation" to be conducted at CEO level as the deadline nears.