Cricket Australia rule out reducing ball-tampering bans

Omnisport
NEWS
News
135   //    29 Oct 2018, 16:59 IST
SmithWarnerBancroftcropped
Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft leave the field at the Gabba

Cricket Australia (CA) has ruled out reducing bans imposed on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft for their part in the ball-tampering scandal.

The governing body on Monday revealed the findings of an independent organisational review, which was conducted in the wake of the ball-tampering fiasco in South Africa in March.

CA was described as "arrogant" and "controlling" in the 145-page review, which found that CA was partly to blame for the events at Newlands.

The Australian Cricketers' Association responded by calling for penalties handed down to Australia captain Smith, his deputy Warner and opening batsman Bancroft to be reconsidered.

CA chairman David Peever said there is no chance that Smith and Warner will be available to return to international or domestic cricket before April 2019, while Bancroft will remain banned until next January.

"There was a full investigation, and that was the outcome," Peever said. "The sanctions were carried out and imposed by the board after a very full and thoughtful process.

"And so, the sanctions stand, as I said several weeks ago."

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood says CA's stance on the banned trio should be accepted.

"We'd love to see the guys back playing as soon as possible, but that's not our decision," Hazlewood said

"The bans have been handed down and the boys have copped them, as you would expect. That's really out of our hands, as players."

 

