Cricket Australia to follow up Moeen's 2015 Ashes abuse claims

Omnisport
NEWS
News
254   //    15 Sep 2018, 13:26 IST
Moeen Ali - cropped
Moeen Ali playing for England in Melbourne

Cricket Australia (CA) is to follow up Moeen Ali's claims that he was abused during the 2015 Ashes with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

All-rounder Moeen makes an allegation in his upcoming autobiography, excerpts of which are being published by The Times, saying he was called "Osama" by an opposing player during the first Test in Cardiff.

Moeen, who is of Muslim faith, wrote: "It was a great first Ashes Test in terms of my personal performance. 

"However, there was one incident which had distracted me.

"An Australian player had turned to me on the field and said, 'Take that, Osama'.

"I could not believe what I had heard. I remember going really red. I have never been so angry on a cricket field.

"I told a couple of the guys what the player had said to me and I think (England coach) Trevor Bayliss must have raised it with Darren Lehmann, the Australians' coach.

"Lehmann asked the player, 'Did you call Moeen Osama?' He denied it, saying, 'No, I said, 'Take that, you part-timer'.

"I must say I was amused when I heard that, obviously I had to take the player's word for it, though for the rest of the match I was angry."

CA has vowed to explore the claims, saying via a statement: "Remarks of this nature are unacceptable and have no place in our sport, or in society.

"We have a clear set of values and behaviours that comes with representing our country.

"We take this matter very seriously, and are following up with the ECB as a matter of urgency to seek further clarification around the alleged incident."

