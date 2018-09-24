Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cricket is a captain's game, coach must take back seat: Ganguly

PTI
NEWS
News
134   //    24 Sep 2018, 22:18 IST

Pune, Sep 24 (PTI) Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly Monday said that unlike football, cricket is a "captain's game" and the coach should take a "back seat".

The 46-year-old, one of India's most successful captains, said "man management" is one of the key qualities a coach should possess.

Ganguly was at the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) to launch his book - 'A Century is not Enough', co-authored with senior sports writer Gautam Bhattacharya.

The cricketer later took part in a panel discussion along with Bhattacharya.

"It is not like football. A lot of current cricket coaches think that they are going to run a cricket team like a football team, but cricket is a captain's game and coach has to take a backseat and that is important," said Ganguly.

The 113-Test veteran was replying to a question on the role of coaches in cricket.

He was asked what qualities a coach should have and he replied, "man management", adding "hardly few have it".

Asked what is the best advice he had received during his career, Ganguly quipped, "Never pick a coach."

Asked if he is given a chance what question he will pose to the current India head coach Ravi Shastri, he said, "Who picks up the team, Rohit Sharma (stand-in ODI captain) or Ravi Shastri."

Ganguly, who also played in the IPL, said he was fortunate enough to lead a team which was full of champions like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh.

Players such as Harbhajan, Zaheer and Yuvraj Singh have said in the past they owed their careers to Ganguly as he backed them as the captain.

There are several talented players today but they are not sure whether they will play the next game, and asked about it, Ganguly said, "Virat (Kohli) needs to work little on it. I backed them because I saw them closely, I have seen them how they react to pressure."

He said pressure is must in professional life but too much pressure is not good.

Talking to reporters over the dismal performance of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE, Ganguly said it was just a temporary phase for these teams and they will overcome it.

"I think it is just a phase and they will get back on the track. They are strong teams," he said.

Talking about the current Australian team, he said the present squad is the weakest he has seen in the last 20-25 years

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
5 Youngest captains in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
5 most successful Indian captains against Pakistan in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Sourav Ganguly: The man Indian cricket would never forget
RELATED STORY
Book Review: 'Winning Like Sourav: Think & Succeed Like...
RELATED STORY
11 greatest Test captains
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Sourav Ganguly moments in cricket
RELATED STORY
Strongest Asian ODI XI featuring 11 captains
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda Flashback: Looking back at the memorable...
RELATED STORY
Role of a cricket coach
RELATED STORY
Strong T20 XI featuring IPL captains
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Super Four Match 5 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 3 | Yesterday
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
| 09:30 AM
SSX 118/10 & 4/0 (5.0 ov)
NOR 171/10
Day 1 | Stumps: Sussex trail Northamptonshire by 49 runs with 10 wickets remaining
SSX VS NOR live score
| 09:30 AM
HAM 187/10
LAN 123/4 (39.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Lancashire trail Hampshire by 64 runs with 6 wickets remaining
HAM VS LAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us