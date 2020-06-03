Darren Sammy (centre) and Chris Gayle (right)

The death of George Floyd during police action in the United States of America has sparked protests all across the world. Celebrities and sports personalities, including many from cricket, have also joined in to support the 'black lives matter' movement and speak up against the scourge of racism.

After football, NBA and F1 came players and clubs came out in support of the cause, the cricket fraternity also joined in to show their solidarity with the movement. Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle led the fight against racism in cricket.

Sammy posted a series of tweets which showcased his anger, disappointment and sadness at the unfortunate events that took place in the USA. He even appealed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to pledge against racism which has rocked the game of cricket as well for years.

"Right now if the cricket world not standing against the injustice against people of color after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother you are also part of the problem."

"@ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what's happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u ."

"For too long black people have suffered. I'm all the way in St Lucia and I'm frustrated If you see me as a teammate then you see #GeorgeFloyd Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter."

Former West Indies skipper Chris Gayle also supported the cause through an intense Instagram story post that took everyone's notice.

"Black lives matter just like any other life. Black people matter, p***k all racist people, stop taking black people for fools, even our own black people wise the p***k up and stop bringing down your own! I have travelled the globe and experience racial remarks towards me because I am black, believe me, the list goes on. Racism is not only in football, it's in cricket too. Even within teams as a black man, I get the end of the stick. Black and powerful. Black and proud"

England Cricket Board also posted against racism

Jofra Archer of England has been at the receiving end of many racial slurs

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also posted a photograph on Twitter which showcased their support against racism.

In recent times, Jofra Archer has been subject to several racial slurs on the field and on social media. The cricketer has been seen bringing the culprits to light by revealing their identity on these platforms. In December 2019, Archer was at the receiving end of racial abuse while playing Test cricket in New Zealand.

"We stand for diversity, We stand against racism."