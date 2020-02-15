Cricket News Today: Scott Styris picks the best white-ball XI he has faced, former IPL Chairman offers his take on MS Dhoni's retirement and more - 15th February 2020

Dhoni and Kohli made Styris' XI

Hello and welcome to the roundup of all the major narratives dominating the world of cricket on the 15th of February 2020.

Several interesting news came to the fore on Saturday, ranging from India’s ongoing three-day practice match against New Zealand XI to Mayank Agarwal opening up on an advice Virat Kohli had given him during the Indian home season.

Elsewhere, Kiwi legend, Scott Styris picked the best white-ball XI he has played against while former IPL Chairman, Rajiv Shukla, stated that MS Dhoni still had a lot of cricket left in him and that the decision to retire solely lay with the veteran wicket-keeper.

Without further ado, here is a look at those in detail.

#1 Scott Styris picks the best white-ball XI he has faced

S cott Styris

On Saturday, Scott Styris dipped into the fantasy world of cricket and came up with the best white-ball XI that he had faced across his illustrious career. The Kiwi, who represented the Black Caps in 188 ODIs and 31 T20Is, picked a stellar side, which contained several current and former limited-overs stalwarts.

At the top of the order, the New Zealander opted for Sanath Jayasuriya and Sachin Tendulkar. The pair was followed by the likes of Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

The lower middle order comprised Jacques Kallis, arguably the greatest all-rounder the sport has seen and MS Dhoni, perhaps the best finisher to have graced a cricket field.

As for the bowlers, Styris decided to field two genuine spinners in Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warner whereas Glenn McGrath and Lasith Malinga were preferred as the fast bowlers.

Scott Styris’ XI: Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, MS Dhoni, Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, Glenn McGrath, Lasith Malinga

Read the full article here: Scott Styris names 3 Indian cricketers in the best white-ball XI he has faced

