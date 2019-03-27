×
Cricket scores 4.8 mn tweets as IPL season begins

IANS
NEWS
News
25   //    27 Mar 2019, 19:33 IST
IANS Image
File Photo: Twitter Logo

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) With the beginning of lucrative India Premier League (IPL) 2019, the engagement is not only between the teams but also between fans on Twitter.

Since the start of March, there's been over 4.8 million tweets on cricket from teams, players and fans. In the opening week of March, around 1.4 million tweets were made on players and teams.

The top three most tweeted conversations were on Rishabh Pant's blistering knock of 77 runs of 27 balls (#MIvDC) beside his hammering of Ben Cutting for 17 runs in the 15th over of the same game, between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Kieron Pollard's stunning one-handed diving catch in the covers to dismiss the skipper Shreyas Iyer was the third most discussed conversation.

Commenting on the development, Rahul Pushkarna, Head of Content Partnerships, Twitter Asia Pacific, said: "Twitter is the best place to see what's happening in the world of sports, especially this summer of cricket. Cricket is consistently one of the world's largest conversation drivers on Twitter, and we expect to see more engagement from fans and brands alike as the season heats up."

"Backed by popular demand, we have emojis for all your favourite cricket teams, like Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings," he said.

Overall, Mumbai Indians was the most followed team on the micro-blogging website with over five million followers.

