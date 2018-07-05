Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreboard

Press Trust of India
52   //    05 Jul 2018, 04:04 IST

North Sound (Antigua and Barbuda), July 5 (AFP) Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the first Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua Bangladesh 1st innings

Tamim Iqbal c Dowrich b Roach

4

Liton Das c Chase b Cummins

25

Mominul Haque c Hope b Roach

1

Mushfiqur Rahim lbw Roach

0

Shakib al Hasan c Holder b Roach

0

Mahmudullah c Dowrich b Roach

0

Nurul Hasan c Holder b Cummins

4

Mehidy Hasan c Smith b Cummins

1

Kamrul Islam c Dowrich b Holder

0

Rubel Hossain not out

6

Abu Jayed b Holder

2

Total (18.4 overs, all out)

43

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Tamim Iqbal), 2-16 (Mominul Haque), 3-18 (Mushfiqur Rahim), 4-18 (Shakib al Hasan), 5-18 (Mahmudullah), 6-34 (Liton Das), 7-34 (Nurul Hasan), 8-35 (Mehidy Hasan), 9-35 (Kamrul Islam), 10-43 (Abu Jayed) Bowling: K. Roach 5-1-8-5, S. Gabriel 5-0-14-0, J. Holder 4.4-0-10-2, M. Cummins 4-2-11-3

West Indies 1st Innings

K. Brathwaite not out

88

D. Smith c Nurul Hasan b Abu Jayed

58

K. Powell c Liton Das b Mahmudullah

48

D. Bishoo not out

1

Extras (b-3, w-3)

6 Total (68 overs, 2 wickets)

201 Fall of wickets: 1-113 (Smith), 2-194 (Powell) To bat: S. Hope, R. Chase, S. Dowrich, J. Holder, K. Roach, M. Cummins, S. Gabriel Bowling: Abu Jayed 16-4-55-1 (2w), Rubel Hossain 12-3-24-0 (1w), Kamrul Islam 10-0-45-0, Shakib al Hasan 12-2-22-0, Mehidy Hasan 15-2-46-0, Mahmudullah 3-0-6-1 Toss: West Indies Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG) Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

