Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh scoreboard
North Sound (Antigua and Barbuda), Jul 6 (AFP) Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the first Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua:
Bangladesh 1st Innings - 43 West Indies 1st Innings - overnight 201-2
K. Brathwaite c Mehidy Hasan b Shakib al Hasan 121
D. Smith c wkpr Nurul Hasan b Abu Jayed
58
K. Powell c Liton Das b Mahmudullah
48
D. Bishoo b Kamrul Islam
19
S. Hope c Tamim Iqbal b Abu Jayed
67
R. Chase lbw Mehidy Hasan
2
S. Dowrich c Liton Das b Shakib al Hasan
4
J. Holder c Liton Das b Mehidy Hasan
33
K. Roach lbw Mehidy Hasan
33
M. Cummins not out
1
S. Gabriel c Shakib al Hasan b Abu Jayed
5
Extras (b-3, lb-8, nb-1, w-3)
15 Total (137.3 overs, all out)
406 Fall of wickets: 1-113 (Smith), 2-194 (Powell), 3-246 (Bishoo), 4-272 (Brathwaite), 5-281 (Chase), 6-288 (Dowrich), 7-338 (Holder), 8-394 (Roach), 9-400 (Hope), 10-406 (Gabriel) Bowling: Abu Jayed 26.3-7-84-3 (2w), Rubel Hossain 17-3-44-0 (1nb, 1w), Kamrul Islam 20-3-69-1, Shakib al Hasan 27-2-71-2, Mehidy Hasan 34-6-101-3, Mahmudullah 11-1-18-1, Mominul Haque 2-0-8-0
Bangladesh 2nd Innings
Tamim Iqbal c Hope b Gabriel
13
Liton Das c Brathwaite b Holder
2
Mominul Haque b Gabriel
0
Mushfiqur Rahim b Gabriel
8
Shakib al Hasan c Holder b Gabriel
12
Mahmudullah not out
15
Mehidy Hasan c wkpr Dowrich b Holder
2
Nurul Hasan not out
7
Extras (b-1, nb-1, w-1)
3 Total (18 overs, 6 wickets)
62 Fall of wickets: 1-14 (Tamim Iqbal), 2-14 (Mominul Haque), 3-16 (Liton Das), 4-36 (Mushfiqur Rahim), 5-43 (Shakib al Hasan), 6-50 (Mehidy Hasan) To bat: Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Kamrul Islam Bowling: J. Holder 9-1-15-2, S. Gabriel 7-2-36-4 (1w), M. Cummins 2-0-10-0 (1nb) Toss: West Indies Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG) Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)