Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh scoreboard

North Sound (Antigua and Barbuda), Jul 6 (AFP) Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the first Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua:

Bangladesh 1st Innings - 43 West Indies 1st Innings - overnight 201-2

K. Brathwaite c Mehidy Hasan b Shakib al Hasan 121

D. Smith c wkpr Nurul Hasan b Abu Jayed

58

K. Powell c Liton Das b Mahmudullah

48

D. Bishoo b Kamrul Islam

19

S. Hope c Tamim Iqbal b Abu Jayed

67

R. Chase lbw Mehidy Hasan

2

S. Dowrich c Liton Das b Shakib al Hasan

4

J. Holder c Liton Das b Mehidy Hasan

33

K. Roach lbw Mehidy Hasan

33

M. Cummins not out

1

S. Gabriel c Shakib al Hasan b Abu Jayed

5

Extras (b-3, lb-8, nb-1, w-3)

15 Total (137.3 overs, all out)

406 Fall of wickets: 1-113 (Smith), 2-194 (Powell), 3-246 (Bishoo), 4-272 (Brathwaite), 5-281 (Chase), 6-288 (Dowrich), 7-338 (Holder), 8-394 (Roach), 9-400 (Hope), 10-406 (Gabriel) Bowling: Abu Jayed 26.3-7-84-3 (2w), Rubel Hossain 17-3-44-0 (1nb, 1w), Kamrul Islam 20-3-69-1, Shakib al Hasan 27-2-71-2, Mehidy Hasan 34-6-101-3, Mahmudullah 11-1-18-1, Mominul Haque 2-0-8-0

Bangladesh 2nd Innings

Tamim Iqbal c Hope b Gabriel

13

Liton Das c Brathwaite b Holder

2

Mominul Haque b Gabriel

0

Mushfiqur Rahim b Gabriel

8

Shakib al Hasan c Holder b Gabriel

12

Mahmudullah not out

15

Mehidy Hasan c wkpr Dowrich b Holder

2

Nurul Hasan not out

7

Extras (b-1, nb-1, w-1)

3 Total (18 overs, 6 wickets)

62 Fall of wickets: 1-14 (Tamim Iqbal), 2-14 (Mominul Haque), 3-16 (Liton Das), 4-36 (Mushfiqur Rahim), 5-43 (Shakib al Hasan), 6-50 (Mehidy Hasan) To bat: Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Kamrul Islam Bowling: J. Holder 9-1-15-2, S. Gabriel 7-2-36-4 (1w), M. Cummins 2-0-10-0 (1nb) Toss: West Indies Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG) Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)