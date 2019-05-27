Cricket World Cup 2019: Why the new format could kill the excitement of the event

The Cricket World Cup Trophy

Finally, the hour is upon us. In three days, the greatest spectacle in the world of Cricket will begin in England and Wales and fans cannot contain their excitement. Rightly so.

The 2019 World Cup, is, on paper, a potential blockbuster. The 10-team extravaganza promises to entertain one and all. Hosts England, led by Eoin Morgan, are, for once, the front-runners to finally bag the greatest prize the game offers. Defending champions Australia are resurgent and bolstered by the return of star batters Steve Smith and David Warner. India looks formidable under the supervision of the best batsman in the world, Virat Kohli. In swinging conditions, New Zealand and Pakistan can upset many an apple-cart, whilst South Africa, perennial chokers they might be, are always in the mix. Even West Indies and Afghanistan, who made it to the tournament following a hotly-contested qualifying tournament, are in good form and capable of upsetting anyone on their day. However, despite the potentially interesting tournament on offer, the format of the tournament leaves a lot to desire.

Are the number of teams enough?

The initial criticism of the tournament was associated with the number of participants being reduced to ten. This step was taken despite the number of test playing nations being increased to 12 with the inclusion of Ireland and Afghanistan. At a time when the ICC should do everything in their power to spread the game to all corners of the globe, they seem more keen to contract the Summit tournament. Cricket's image as a sport played by a select group of countries needs to be shed as it tries to reach more contemporary fans and this step is a regressive one with respect to that goal.

The reduced participation has meant that only the elite cricketing nations will battle for top honors while no Associate nation gets a look-in, which is a shame for a tournament that aspires to be a truly global competition.

It can get boring

Now, let's come to the format. All 10 teams play each other in a round-robin format following which the top four make it to the semi-finals. This format was last used in the 1992 World Cup and the entire tournament will last from 30 May to 14 July and a mammoth 48 matches will be played before we get to know the latest World Champion

No doubt that we will get some delematches along the way, such as India vs Pakistan (16th June) and Australia vs England (25th June) but for a Cup tournament it is surely too protracted and a recipe for boredom. There are too many matches, many of which promise to be meaningless if teams go out of contention for a semis berth early or qualify early. Having inconsequential matches at the biggest tournament of the sport is a sight that nobody would like to see.

Not enough knockout action

A big tournament is known for its knockout action where the stakes are exponentially high. Consider Belgium fighting back from two goals down against Japan in the football World Cup or Lionel Messi's Argentina bowing out after an extremely topsy-turvy game against eventual champions France. The scope for such drama is limited in this World Cup. Simply because we go through a huge league phase and suddenly jump into the two semi-finals to decide the final; hence having only three knockout games.

Way forward

If the tournament is a grand success amongst fans then this reasoning might mean little, however, for generating more interest and having more high-stakes action, the ICC should seriously reconsider going back to a format which has more teams and more do or die games.