Cricket World Cup History: 4 records held by Sachin Tendulkar

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL 934 // 18 Jun 2019, 13:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, arguably the greatest batsman of all time possesses many milestones in the World Cup. The pressure on a player to perform in the World Cup is always huge due to the reputation and importance of the big event and with the status of being one of the greatest, the burden just multiplies. Sachin, the man who carried the burden of hopes of a nation for more than two decades performed exceptionally well in the World Cup.

One can argue that Sachin failed to deliver the goods on the two biggest occasions (Finals in WC 2003 and WC 2011) but his wonderful performances in preliminary matches and semi-finals can never be neglected. Sachin had a dream run in the World Cup but he could manage to lift the World Cup trophy only after 22 years of his international debut when India became the World Champions in 2011.

Here, we will have a look at four records still held by the 'Master Blaster' in the World Cup, even after so many years of his retirement.

#4 Most Runs in World Cup history:

Sachin Tendulkar scored 2278 runs in his six World Cup appearances

Besides being the leading run scorer in One Day Internationals, Sachin Tendulkar is also the highest run-getter in the World Cup. Appearing in six World Cup seasons, Sachin Tendulkar amassed 2278 runs with a staggering average of about 57 and handsome strike-rate of more than 88.

He was the top run-scorer for his team in three World Cup editions - 1996, 2003 and 2011. Tendulkar enjoyed batting in the World Cup but had poor time in 2007 edition. He was demoted to bat at 4 which was not his comfortable position and this turned out to be one of the main reasons behind his rare failure.

Scoring 523 runs in 1996 World Cup and 673 runs in 2003 World Cup, the 'Little Master' is the only player to score most runs in three World Cup seasons. In rest three editions, he accumulated 283, 253, and 64 runs in 1992, 1999, and 2007 respectively.

Also read: Top Five Leading run scorers in Cricket World Cup History

1 / 4 NEXT