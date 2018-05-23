Cricket world recats with shock at de Villiers sudden retirement

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The cricketing world today reacted with shock and surprise at AB de Villiers' sudden decision to quit international cricket with Sachin Tendulkar leading the tributes.

"Like your on-field game, may you have 360-degree success off the field as well. You will definitely be missed. My best wishes you to always, @ABdeVilliers17!," Tendulkar tweeted.

One of contemporary cricket's greatest batsmen, De Villiers, today made a sudden announcement to retire from all forms of cricket with immediate effect, claiming to be "out of gas" after 14 years in the top league.

Congratulating De Villiers on his illustrious career, former India batsman Virender Sehwag said international cricket will be "poorer" without the South African talisman.

"Congratulations @ABdeVilliers17 , the most loved cricketer in the world, on a wonderful career. International cricket will be poorer without you, but you will continue to be celebrated by cricket fans around the world," Sehwag wrote on his twitter handle.

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh echoed with Tendulkar.

"One of the world's finest and most versatile batsmen, retires today. He's played brilliantly till now and the world will surely miss seeing him on the field. @ABdeVilliers17," Harbhajan tweeted.

Former India batting great VVS Laxman added: "Many congratulations @ABdeVilliers17 on a glorious Cricket career. You enriched the game with your ability, presence and mannerisms and will continue to be a role-model for aspiring cricketers. Wish you a very happy post-retirement life."

De Villiers' former national teammate and ex-South African fast bowler Allan Donald said he was shocked at the decision but thanked the batting legend for his contribution.

"So shocked to here @ABdeVilliers17 has decided to call time on his international career. But that's just life and he feels it's time to move on. Thank you great man for your amazing Match winning Performances, Skill Captaincy and most of all your Humility," Donald tweeted.

Another of de Villiers' former teammate Mark Boucher added: "I remember this young guy on his 1st day out for Proteas... What an inspiration, person and player he turned out to be. Thank you for everything you have done and been for your country, teammates and fans @ABdeVilliers17 #legend."

Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardena wished de Villiers on his post-retirement life.

"One of the best! Wish you all the best AB - amazing player but above all that great guy...," Jayawardena wrote on his tweeter handle.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said de Villiers was a great advertisement for the game of cricket.

"Such a shame for international cricket @ABdeVilliers17 ... But he has been an unbelievable advert to how I would have loved to have played all 3 formats .. GREAT GREAT Player ... Top 3 that I have ever seen .. #AB," Vaughan tweeted.

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) also took to twitter to wish de Villiers for his future endeavours.

"As the Proteas legend @ABdeVilliers17 calls it a day on his international career, we at BCCI would like to wish him all the very best for his future endeavours," BCCI wrote.

Out of favour India pacer RP Singh, who was once de Villiers' teammate in Royal Challengers Bangalore wrote: "The man who showed the world that batting 360 is an easy task. All the best for your future endeavours @ABdeVilliers17, thank you for all the unforgettable memories!"

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said: "Champion batsman! I always enjoyed seeing you bat, the innovations that you brought to the game were a joy to watch esp the sweep shot off fast bowlers. Always respected your enormous talent, a true great of cricket. Stay Blessed.

"One of my most cherished wickets! :) Most of the times it was a massive challenge getting you out. Congratulations on a wonderful career @ABdeVilliers17