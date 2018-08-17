Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cricketer Wadekar cremated with full state honours

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
38   //    17 Aug 2018, 16:20 IST

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Former India cricket captain Ajit Wadekar, who died on August 15, was cremated at the Shivaji Park crematorium here today with full state honours.

Wadekar, who had led India to its first victory in West Indies and England in 1971, had passed away at a South Mumbai hospital after prolonged illness.

Wadekar served Indian cricket in different capacities -- as manager, coach and a selector. A batsman par excellence, he was also the first to captain India in the One-Day Internationals.

Wadekar's body was kept at his Worli residence this morning for his well-wishers to pay their tributes.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Sameer Dighe, former hockey captain M M Somaiya and past and present officials of the Mumbai Cricket Association offered their prayers and condolences.

BCCI General Manager (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim also paid tributes on behalf of the Cricket Board.

Politicians cutting across party lines, including Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also offered their prayers.

Wadekar's body was then taken to the Shivaji Park Gymkhana (SPG) in Dadar in Central Mumbai in an open truck. At the Gymkhana, former India cricketers Sandeep Patil, Nilesh Kulkarni, domestic cricket stalwart Padmakar Shivalkar and officials of the SPG also offered their last respects to departed soul.

Jatin Paranjpe was also present at the Gymkahna, while his father Vasu Paranjpe was there at the crematorium.

Wrapped in the Tricolour, Wadekar's body was later was taken to the crematorium.

A few of his well wishers remembered the late India captain after the rituals were performed.

In the presence of family members and well-wishers, Wadekar was bid a tearful adieu as Mumbai Police gave him a gun salute

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Remembering Ajit Wadekar, the captain
RELATED STORY
From Queens Park To Kennington: Legend Of Ajit Wadekar
RELATED STORY
5 players to do the treble on the Lord's Honours Board
RELATED STORY
Who Said What: Cricket Fraternity mourns the passing of...
RELATED STORY
Ajit Wadekar: The Man who won the game and hearts
RELATED STORY
A Tribute To Skipper Ajit Wadekar
RELATED STORY
10 legends who are not a part of the Lord's Honours Board 
RELATED STORY
Ex-India Test captain Wadekar dies aged 77
RELATED STORY
Former India captain Ajit Wadekar passes away
RELATED STORY
6 prominent cricketers with no international century at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us