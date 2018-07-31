Criticism of Rashid has been unfair, claims Root

Joe Root and Adil Rashid

Joe Root believes criticism of Adil Rashid following his return to the Test fold has been unfair, as the leg-spinner prepares to feature in the five-match series with India.

Rashid was included in a 13-man party for the opening Test at Edgbaston, which starts on Wednesday, despite making himself unavailable for red-ball matches with his county, Yorkshire.

The decision provoked uproar in some quarters, with former Yorkshire and England batsman Michael Vaughan particularly outspoken in expressing his disappointment at the surprise call made by the selectors.

Rashid was quick to hit back, declaring Vaughan's "stupid" opinions were of no consequence to anyone, and on Tuesday it was confirmed the 30-year-old will be in the final XI for the series opener, preferred ahead of Moeen Ali as England's solitary spin option.

"Yeah, I'm obviously in favour of the selection and I think it gives us a really good attacking, spinning option," Root told a media conference.

"So, in terms of the criticism, people are entitled to their opinions and to voice what they want. I probably think it's slightly unfair but that's just my opinion.

"They both [Rashid and Moeen] bring different things to the table. I think with the amount of right-handers in what we think is going to be India's team, he [Rashid] gives us a very attacking option.

"So, we're very excited about that, and he's obviously bowling with a huge amount of confidence at the minute and he seems in a really good place with his game. He's obviously matured a hell of a lot since he last played Test cricket and I feel that this is a really good side to give us the best chance of winning in these conditions."

And Root does not believe the furore surrounding Rashid's selection has had any adverse effect on the spinner's preparation.

"It doesn't look like it has at all. He's gone about his business as he has done all summer and how he does in the one-day side," Root said.

"He looks like he's bowling extremely well and hopefully he can transfer that out into the middle now.

"It's a very unique scenario. Ed [Smith, national selector] has come out and said the gist of things but ultimately there's a decision that's been made that moving forward, they have to be playing red-ball cricket as of next year, and because of this being a one-off thing, it will get a lot of noise and attention, but I see county cricket as a big factor in developing English players.

"You look at some of the other young lads in this team, they've had to work extremely hard in the county game to prove themselves and get opportunities and I don't see that being any different moving forward."