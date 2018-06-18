Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Croatia's injured Kalinic returns home from Russia

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 21:37 IST
21

Roshchino (Russia), Jun 18 (AFP) AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic has returned home from Croatia's World Cup squad due to a back injury, coach Zlatko Dalic confirmed today.

Kalinic was an unused substitute in Saturday's 2-0 win over Nigeria with Croatian media reporting he had refused to come on after being left out of the starting line-up.

However, in a short statement before training at Croatia's base in Roshchino, north-west of Saint Petersburg, Dalic claimed injury was the reason Kalinic's return to Croatia.

"During the Nigeria encounter, Kalinic was warming up and was supposed to come on in the second half. However, he then stated that he wasn't ready to come on due to a back issue," said Dalic.

"The same thing happened during the Brazil friendly in England, as well as before the practice session on Sunday. I have calmly accepted that, and since I need my players fit and ready to play, I have made this decision."

Kalinic has scored 15 goals in 42 international appearances, including three in qualifying to help Croatia reach the finals.

However, he was overlooked in favour of Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric and Juventus' Mario Mandzukic against Nigeria.

Dalic's decision proved correct as Kramaric forced Oghenekaro Etebo into an own goal before Mandzukic was brought down for the penalty that Luka Modric converted to make the points safe

5 current overseas players you might not know played...
RELATED STORY
IPL: Injury Premier League
RELATED STORY
Steyn returns for South Africa's Sri Lanka tour
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli and his amazing journey with Royal...
RELATED STORY
‘Blast in Bombay doesn’t stop people from travelling in...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Players separated from their long-term teams
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan Cricket: The new graduates from the school of...
RELATED STORY
6 times India used DRS to perfection
RELATED STORY
Seven things to learn from Rahul Dravid
RELATED STORY
Top 5 cricket commentators
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Only Test | Thu, 14 Jun
IND 474/10
AFG 109/10 & 103/10
India win by an innings and 262 runs
IND VS AFG live score
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 01:00 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
2nd Test
SL 253/10 & 342/10
WIN 300/10 & 147/5 (60.3 ov)
LIVE
Day 5 | Bad Light: Windies need 149 runs to win
SL VS WIN live score
Semi Final 2 | Today
HAM 348/9 (50.0 ov)
YRK 241/10 (43.4 ov)
Hampshire win by 107 runs
HAM VS YRK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Lions v India A Four-Day Match 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us