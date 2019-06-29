×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Crowd trouble mars Pakistan-Afghanistan thriller

Omnisport
NEWS
News
98   //    29 Jun 2019, 23:36 IST
Headingley - cropped
Headingley Cricket Ground

Pakistan's thrilling win over Afghanistan was tarnished by ugly crowd scenes towards the end of their Cricket World Cup encounter at Headingley on Saturday.

Sarfraz Ahmed's side moved into the semi-final places courtesy of the victory, which was fervently celebrated by their passionate supporters in Leeds.

Both sets of fans had clashed earlier in the day, some turning up without tickets before attempting to enter the ground by other means.

And as Pakistan's chase reached its dramatic conclusion, there were more scuffles among spectators on the Western Terrace, close to the Carnegie Pavilion.

Imad Wasim then struck the winning runs with just two balls remaining, prompting a number of fans to run onto the field.

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi appeared to be accidentally rugby tackled by one steward, while his team-mate Hashmatullah Shahidi looked to come into contact with a supporter as he left the playing area.

Plastic bottles were thrown in the direction of Pakistan followers and there were further confrontations outside the ground, where police and stewards worked to clear fans away from the Kirkstall Lane area immediately behind the pavilion.

Following the initial disturbances, an ICC statement read: "We are aware of some scuffles among a minority of fans and are currently working with the venue security team and the local police force, West Yorkshire Police, to ensure there are no further incidents.

"We do not condone this type of behaviour, and will take appropriate action against any anti-social behaviour that spoils the enjoyment for the majority of fans."

Advertisement
World Cup 2019: 3 takeaways for India from their win against Afghanistan 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: How New Zealand beat West Indies in a nail-biting thriller
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs Afghanistan: 5 Moments that decided the fate of the thriller
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets  (Updated) after NZ v SA Match
RELATED STORY
World Cup points table 2019: Updated team standings after New Zealand vs South Africa match
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: Reliving India vs Pakistan | 1996 Quarter Final, Bangalore
RELATED STORY
4 Indian origin cricketers who have found success in other countries
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 35: South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
Power shift in Asian cricket - Rise of Bangladesh and a stumble for Pakistan?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 26, Australia vs Bangladesh, Preview, Playing XI, Weather Report, Head-to-Head Stats, Pitch Report & Live Streaming
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us