Crowd trouble mars Pakistan-Afghanistan thriller

Headingley Cricket Ground

Pakistan's thrilling win over Afghanistan was tarnished by ugly crowd scenes towards the end of their Cricket World Cup encounter at Headingley on Saturday.

Sarfraz Ahmed's side moved into the semi-final places courtesy of the victory, which was fervently celebrated by their passionate supporters in Leeds.

Both sets of fans had clashed earlier in the day, some turning up without tickets before attempting to enter the ground by other means.

And as Pakistan's chase reached its dramatic conclusion, there were more scuffles among spectators on the Western Terrace, close to the Carnegie Pavilion.

Imad Wasim then struck the winning runs with just two balls remaining, prompting a number of fans to run onto the field.

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi appeared to be accidentally rugby tackled by one steward, while his team-mate Hashmatullah Shahidi looked to come into contact with a supporter as he left the playing area.

Plastic bottles were thrown in the direction of Pakistan followers and there were further confrontations outside the ground, where police and stewards worked to clear fans away from the Kirkstall Lane area immediately behind the pavilion.

Following the initial disturbances, an ICC statement read: "We are aware of some scuffles among a minority of fans and are currently working with the venue security team and the local police force, West Yorkshire Police, to ensure there are no further incidents.

"We do not condone this type of behaviour, and will take appropriate action against any anti-social behaviour that spoils the enjoyment for the majority of fans."