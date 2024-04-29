CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Dolphins vs Lions (Updated) ft. Reeza Hendricks and Codi Yusuf

Dolphins took on the Lions in the final of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Sunday, April 28, at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The Lions won the toss and elected to bowl.
Khaya Zondo and Jason Smith made crucial contributions to the Dolphins. Smith emerged as the highest scorer, scoring 51 runs off 33 deliveries. The Dolphins scored 165 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Codi Yusuf was the most economical bowler, taking two wickets for 16 runs.
Reeza Hendricks led the charge for the Lions and received great support from Wiaan Mulder. Both batters scored a half-century each. Hendricks remained unbeaten on 73 runs off 52 deliveries. The Lions reached the target of 166 runs in 17.4 overs with seven wickets in hand.
CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List
Matthew Breetzke finished as the leading run-scorer, having made 467 runs in 15 matches at an average of 35.92.
Ryan Rickelton jumped to second position from fourth, having amassed a total of 441 runs in 13 innings at an average of 40.09.
Reeza Hendricks finished in third place, moving up from fifth with 440 runs in 15 matches at an average of 36.67.
Rubin Hermann slipped to fourth place from second with 436 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 145.33.
Rivaldo Moonsamy moved dowm to fifth position from third with 428 runs in 15 outings at a strike rate of 136.31.
CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List
Siya Simetu finished as the leading wicket-taker this season, taking 21 wickets in 15 matches at an economy of 6.04.
Beyers Swanepoel finished in second place, having picked up 21 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 16.81.
Nqabayomzi Peter finished this season as the third-highest wicket-taker and took 20 wickets in 10 outings at an average of 9.50.
Bjorn Fortuin jumped to fourth position, taking 18 wickets in 16 games at an average of 18.56.
Okuhle Cele finished as the fifth-highest wicket-taker and amassed 18 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 19.50.
Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️