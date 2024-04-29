CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Dolphins vs Lions (Updated) ft. Reeza Hendricks and Codi Yusuf

Dolphins took on the Lions in the final of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Sunday, April 28, at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The Lions won the toss and elected to bowl.

Khaya Zondo and Jason Smith made crucial contributions to the Dolphins. Smith emerged as the highest scorer, scoring 51 runs off 33 deliveries. The Dolphins scored 165 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Codi Yusuf was the most economical bowler, taking two wickets for 16 runs.

Reeza Hendricks led the charge for the Lions and received great support from Wiaan Mulder. Both batters scored a half-century each. Hendricks remained unbeaten on 73 runs off 52 deliveries. The Lions reached the target of 166 runs in 17.4 overs with seven wickets in hand.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Matthew Breetzke 15 15 2 467 72 35.92 357 130.81 - 3 24 30 2 Ryan Rickelton 14 13 2 441 75 40.09 306 144.12 - 4 21 32 3 Reeza Hendricks 15 15 3 440 90 36.67 314 140.13 - 4 18 33 4 Rubin Hermann 13 12 1 436 102 39.64 300 145.33 1 2 15 41 5 Rivaldo Moonsamy 15 15 - 428 90 28.53 314 136.31 - 2 17 46 6 Jordan Hermann 15 14 3 349 65 31.73 307 113.68 - 1 7 26 7 Sibonelo Makhanya 15 15 1 348 60 24.86 261 133.33 - 3 9 30 8 Kyle Verreynne 14 14 2 335 77 27.92 257 130.35 - 1 13 18 9 Rassie van der Dussen 15 13 4 331 73 36.78 242 136.78 - 2 14 21 10 Raynard van Tonder 13 12 3 330 48 36.67 280 117.86 - - 9 16

Matthew Breetzke finished as the leading run-scorer, having made 467 runs in 15 matches at an average of 35.92.

Ryan Rickelton jumped to second position from fourth, having amassed a total of 441 runs in 13 innings at an average of 40.09.

Reeza Hendricks finished in third place, moving up from fifth with 440 runs in 15 matches at an average of 36.67.

Rubin Hermann slipped to fourth place from second with 436 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 145.33.

Rivaldo Moonsamy moved dowm to fifth position from third with 428 runs in 15 outings at a strike rate of 136.31.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Siya Simetu 15 15 57 344 21 3/20 16.38 6.04 16.29 - - - 2 Beyers Swanepoel 12 12 46 353 21 5/39 16.81 7.67 13.14 1 1 - 3 Nqabayomzi Peter 10 10 32.3 190 20 4/7 9.5 5.85 9.75 2 - 1 4 Bjorn Fortuin 16 16 57 334 18 2/14 18.56 5.86 19 - - 2 5 Okuhle Cele 14 14 42.3 351 18 4/13 19.5 8.26 14.17 1 - - 6 David Wiese 8 8 26 158 17 5/29 9.29 6.08 9.18 1 1 2 7 Kyle Simmonds 14 13 45 306 16 2/18 19.13 6.8 16.88 - - - 8 Codi Yusuf 11 11 38.2 284 16 3/15 17.75 7.41 14.38 - - 1 9 Prenelan Subrayen 15 15 47 297 15 3/18 19.8 6.32 18.8 - - - 10 Migael Pretorius 9 8 25 184 15 4/14 12.27 7.36 10 1 - -

Siya Simetu finished as the leading wicket-taker this season, taking 21 wickets in 15 matches at an economy of 6.04.

Beyers Swanepoel finished in second place, having picked up 21 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 16.81.

Nqabayomzi Peter finished this season as the third-highest wicket-taker and took 20 wickets in 10 outings at an average of 9.50.

Bjorn Fortuin jumped to fourth position, taking 18 wickets in 16 games at an average of 18.56.

Okuhle Cele finished as the fifth-highest wicket-taker and amassed 18 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 19.50.

