CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The seventh match of IPL 2024 will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) locking horns in a rematch of last year's final. It is the second match for both franchises, who started their respective campaigns with a victory.

CSK beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their opening fixture of the season, whereas GT defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) in an entertaining clash on Sunday evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Last year, CSK defeated GT in Qualifier 1 and Final, but the Super Kings have never defeated the Titans in a league stage match. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming CSK vs GT match.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Match 7, Indian Premier League 2024.

Date and Time: March 26, Tuesday, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans pitch report

The wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium looked solid for batting in the match between CSK and RCB on Friday. The spinners managed only one wicket in the game, showing that the nature of the deck in Chennai has changed a lot.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans weather forecast

It will be a clear sky in the evening for this match between CSK and GT in IPL 2024. The temperature will hover around 29 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels expected to be in the range of 70%.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans probable XIs

CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni (wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact Player- Mustafizur Rahman

GT

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad.

Impact Player- Mohit Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match prediction

The home teams have dominated IPL 2024 so far, but the trend may end tonight because the Gujarat Titans have never lost a league-stage match against the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

GT's bowling attack is quite strong, and Noor Ahmad may replace Spencer Johnson tonight if the pitch is slow. Expect GT's bowlers to win this contest for their side.

Prediction: GT to win tonight's IPL 2024 match.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live streaming: JioCinema.