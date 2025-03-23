CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

MS Dhoni will return to action after almost one year for the IPL 2025 match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, March 23. It is the first game of the new season for the two most successful teams in IPL history (five titles each).

Both teams retained their core group ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction and bolstered their squad further by signing some other big names. CSK will continue to play under Ruturaj Gaikwad, while Suryakumar Yadav will lead MI in this game because regular captain Hardik Pandya will serve a one-match ban due to slow over rate from last year.

Before the match between CSK and MI gets underway, here's a look at all the important things to know about the El Clasico of IPL.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Match 3, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Sunday, March 23, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians pitch report

The pitch report will be telecasted live from Chennai ahead of the toss. The pitch at this venue seemed great for batting last season. Spinners may also play a big role in this contest.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians weather forecast

The temperature will loom around 30 degrees Celsius during the match hours in Chennai. There is a 30% chance of rain in the evening, but the sky is expected to be clear at night.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj (Impact Player).

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma and Raj Bawa (Impact Player).

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

