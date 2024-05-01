CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - May 1, 2024

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at MA Chidambaram in Chennai on May 1.

The Chennai Super Kings defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad in the previous match by 78 runs. Batting first, they posted a 212-run target for the loss of three wickets. Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with a 98-run knock, while Daryl Mitchell scored a fifty, and Shivam Dube chipped in with 39 off 20.

In the second half, CSK limited SRH to 134/10 in 18.5 overs. Tushar Deshpande was the wrecker-in-chief with a four-wicket haul, while Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets each.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings registered their third win over the Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous match by eight wickets. They restricted KKR to 261/6 in the first innings, with Arshdeep Singh taking two wickets.

In reply, Prabhsimran Singh (54) and Jonny Bairstow stitched together a 93-run partnership for the first wicket. As the game progressed, Bairstow (108*) and Shashank Singh (68*) helped them chase down the target in 18.4 overs.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming CSK vs PBKS Dream11 match.

#3 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) - 8.0 credits

Mustafizur Rahman of CSK (Credits: IPL)

Mustafizur Rahman has been the most consistent wicket-taking bowler for the Chennai Super Kings. He is currently the joint-most wicket-taker in the leaderboard with 14 wickets to his name.

Mustafizur has played five matches in Chennai and has managed to grab 11 wickets. Thus, he will be one of the best differential picks in your Dream11 teams.

#2 Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 7.0 credits

Tushar Deshpande of CSK (Credits: IPL)

Tushar Deshpande has not been in good form this season. However, he has performed at Chepauk regularly. He has secured nine out of his 10 wickets at this venue.

Tushar picked up a four-wicket haul in the previous game against the SunRisers and will aim for a similar performance in the next game.

#1 Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) - 8.0 credits

Jonny Bairstow of PBKS (Credits: IPL)

Jonny Bairstow scored his first IPL hundred in the last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He smashed an unbeaten 108-run inning at an excellent strike rate of 225, featuring eight fours and nine sixes.

Bairstow has fine records at Chepauk, scoring 211 runs in six matches at an average of 42, including two half-centuries. Thus, he will be a great choice for your CSK vs PBKS Dream11 teams.

