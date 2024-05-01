CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in tonight's solitary IPL 2024 match. The two teams will battle at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

This venue hosted a high-scoring battle between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings last year, where the visitors successfully chased down a 201-run target to stun the Men in Yellow. Punjab will aim to produce a similar performance tonight.

Ahead of the battle between CSK and PBKS, here's a quick preview of Match 49 of IPL 2024.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Match 49, Indian Premier League 2024

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date and Time: May 1, Wednesday, 7.30 pm IST

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings weather forecast

A partly cloudy sky is predicted for today evening in Chennai. It will be another humid evening, with the humidity levels being close to 80%. The temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings pitch report

The wicket in Chennai has been helpful to the batters. Initially, there is some assistance to the pacers, but as the match progresses, the conditions get better for batting. Another high-scoring battle between CSK and PBKS could be on the cards.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings probable XIs

CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube (Impact Player), MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana.

PBKS

Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (c), Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh (Impact Player), Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match prediction

Punjab Kings have a ton of momentum on their side, having chased down 262 in the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders. PBKS have even defeated Chennai Super Kings in their last four meetings. Hence, the visitors will start as the favorites to win tonight's IPL 2024 encounter.

Prediction: PBKS to beat CSK in IPL 2024 tonight.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings live-streaming and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network

Live streaming: JioCinema (free on all devices).

