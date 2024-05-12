CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – May 12, 2024

On Sunday, May 12, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will go up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 61st match of IPL 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK are ranked fourth in the points table with 12 points in as many matches. They lost their previous game against the Gujarat Titans by 35 runs and need to win their remaining two games to keep their hopes alive in the playoffs race.

Despite a 20-run loss against the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals are on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs. They are currently second on the leaderboard with eight wins in 11 matches.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as captain/vice-captain for the CKS vs RR Dream11 match.

#3 Shivam Dube (CSK) - 8.5 credits

Shivam Dube of CSK (P/C: iplt20.com)

Shivam Dube has been a reliable middle-order batter for CSK this season. He has scored 371 runs in 11 matches, averaging 41.22 and striking above 170.

Dube has performed well at Chepauk, scoring 218 runs, including two fifties, in the last six games at an average of 54.5. He also picked up his first wicket of IPL 2024 in his last game at the same venue, making him a good pick as captain/vice-captain in your CSK vs RR Dream11 team.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 9.0 credits

Yashasvi Jaiswal in action (P/C: iplt20.com)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has looked in good touch in the last four games, scoring a fifty and an unbeaten hundred. Overall this season, he has scored 320 runs in 11 matches at a decent average of 32.00 and a strike rate of 157.63.

Jaiswal has a notable record against the Super Kings, scoring 196 runs, including three half-centuries, in the last four matches at an impressive average of 65.33. Thus, he could be an excellent choice as captain/vice-captain in your CSK vs RR Dream11 team.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 9.0 credits

Ruturaj Gaikwad winning the Electric Striker of the Match (P/C: iplt20.com)

Despite a duck in the previous game against the Gujarat Titans, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in fine form in IPL 2024. He currently stands second in the Orange Cap list with 541 runs, including four fifties and a century.

Gaikwad has been outstanding in his last four games at Chepauk, scoring three half-centuries and an unbeaten century. He has an excellent average of 55 at the same venue, having scored 664 runs in 14 matches. For these reasons, The CSK skipper is our top pick as captain/vice-captain in your CSK vs RR Dream11 team.

