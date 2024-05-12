CSK vs RR, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cruised to their seventh win of IPL 2024 earlier today against the Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. A brilliant bowling performance helped the Super Kings keep the Royals down to 141/5 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 142, CSK started well, with Rachin Ravindra blasting a 18-ball 27 at the top of the order. Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 42 and cameos from Shivam Dube and Sameer Rizvi inspired the Super Kings to a five-wicket win.

In this article, we will look at the scorecard, award winners and top stats from this IPL 2024 contest.

List of all award winners in CSK vs RR match, IPL 2024

Simarjeet Singh won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant bowling performance in the first innings. The right-arm pacer scalped three wickets while conceding just 26 runs in his four overs. Notably, Singh dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson in his spell.

Apart from Man of the Match, Singh also received the Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match award. Daryl Mitchell took the Electric Striker and Most Fours home, while the award for the Super Sixes went to Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag.

Here is the full list of award winners:

Man of the Match: Simarjeet Singh (3/26)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Simarjeet Singh

Electric Striker of the Match: Daryl Mitchell (Strike rate of 169.23)

Most Fours in the Match: Daryl Mitchell (4 fours)

Super Sixes of the Match: Riyan Parag (3 sixes)

CSK vs RR scorecard

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bat first. The decision did not work in their favor as the top-order failed to fire. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson had a strike rate of less than 85, while Yashasvi Jaiswal worked hard for his 21-ball 24. Riyan Parag's unbeaten 35-ball 47 inspired RR to 141/5.

In reply, Chennai Super Kings got off to a flying start with Rachin Ravindra racing to 27 runs off 18 deliveries. Ruturaj Gaikwad held one end and scored 42 runs off 41 deliveries. Shivam Dube's 11-ball 18 and Daryl Mitchell's 13-ball 22 eased the chase for the home team.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for the Rajasthan Royals. He scalped Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube's wickets while giving away 35 runs in four overs.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match

It was a low-scoring thriller at the MA Chidambaram Stadium earlier today, where Chennai Super Kings beat the Rajasthan Royals.

Here are some of the top stats emerging from the game:

This win was Chennai Super Kings' 50th victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in IPL. Ravichandran Ashwin completed 50 IPL wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium by dismissing Shivam Dube. Trent Boult became the first left-arm bowler to play 100 matches in the IPL. This was the 6th time Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored in IPL 2024 for CSK. Only Virat Kohli (7 times in 2016), Gautam Gambhir (7 times in 2012) and Sachin Tendulkar (8 times in 2010) have ended as top-scorers more times in a season while playing as a captain.

