CSK vs RR, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Chennai Super Kings will play their final home game of the IPL 2024 league round today against Rajasthan Royals. It is a rematch of the inaugural IPL final, where the Royals beat the Super Kings to become champions.

The Royals have not won the IPL since 2008. They have a golden chance of adding another trophy to their cabinet this year. For that, they will have to qualify for the playoffs first and they can do so with a win today.

Ahead of CSK vs RR in IPL 2024, here's a look at the probable XIs, weather forecast and other things to know about this contest.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 61, IPL 2024

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date and Time: May 12, Sunday, 3.30pm IST

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals weather forecast

The skies will be mostly sunny in Chennai for the IPL 2024 fixture between CSK and RR. The temperature will be above 30 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, with humidity levels expected to be at 70%.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals pitch report

The pitch in Chennai has been fantastic for batters in IPL 2024. Another high-scoring game could be on the cards between the inaugural IPL finalists. Expect the spinners to play some role in this afternoon fixture as well.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals probable XIs

CSK

Ajinkya Rahane (Impact Player), Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande and Simarjeet Singh.

RR

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal (Impact Player).

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match prediction

CSK have the home advantage, but looking at the position of the two teams in the points table, RR will are the favorites to win. Rajasthan beat Chennai twice during the previous season, giving them the upper hand going into this crucial fixture.

Prediction: RR to beat CSK today.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live-streaming and telecast details

TV: Star Sports network

Live streaming: JioCinema

