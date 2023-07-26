CTSA vs JBL Prediction: Who will win today’s Zim Afro T10 2023 match?

The Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) and Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) will lock horns in Match 18 of the Zim Afro T10 2023 on Wednesday, July 26. The Harare Sports Club will host this encounter.

The Samp Army, led by Parthiv Patel, are sitting pretty on top of the table with eight points thanks to wins in four out of their five matches. They also boast a net run-rate (NRR) of +1.480.

After winning four matches in a row, Cape Town lost to the Harare Hurricanes in the Super Over in their previous match.

After being asked to chase down 116, the Samp Army finished with 115 for five in 10 overs. In the one-over eliminator, the Hurricanes tracked down eight runs with one ball to spare.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 56 off 26 balls for Camp Town while opening the batting, but his valiant efforts could not guide his team to victory. They will desperately be looking to get back to winning ways in this match.

The Buffaloes, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the Zim Afro T10 2023 table with four points and an NRR of -0.290 after winning just two out of their six matches. They defeated the Bulawayo Braves by 14 runs in their previous match on July 25.

Joburg posted 97 batting first thanks to Yusuf Pathan's 36 and Mohammad Hafeez's 11-ball 31. They then restricted their opponents to 83/8. Blessing Muzarabani was named the Player of the Match for his spell of 2/15 from two overs.

Zim Afro T10 2023, CTSA vs JBL Prediction: Can the Buffaloes beat the Samp Army?

The Cape Town Samp Army are expected to beat the Joburg Buffaloes in this match. Although they lost their previous game, they are expected to make a comeback against the Buffaloes, who have blown hot and hold in the tournament so far.

Prediction: Cape Town Samp Army to win this Zim Afro T10 2023 match.

