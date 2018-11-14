×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Curran's brilliant fifty rescues England's innings

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    14 Nov 2018, 18:58 IST
SamCurran - cropped
England all-rounder Sam Curran

Sam Curran rescued England on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka with a brilliant fifty on a difficult pitch in Kandy.

On a dry track offering plenty of turn from the outset, England appeared set for a mediocre total until Curran cut loose with six maximums helping him score 64 and lift his team to 285 all out.

The 20-year-old's excellent, attacking knock frustrated Sri Lanka as he motored from 16 to 51 in the space of 27 deliveries, building a 60-run partnership with James Anderson (7 not out) for the final wicket.

Sri Lanka missed two opportunities to catch Curran – Malinda Pushpakumara inexplicably dropped him on the long-on boundary and Angelo Mathews saw the ball bounce just before going into his hands – before Dilruwan Perera (4-61) finally had his man to bring the innings to a close.

Jack Leach (1-7) ensured the hosts did not get to stumps without loss, bowling Kaushal Silva on six as Suranga Lakmal's team closed on 26-1.

Keaton Jennings scored a second-innings century in the first Test but was unable to continue that form as he nicked Lakmal (1-44) to Niroshan Dickwella for just one.

England lost Ben Stokes (19) and skipper Joe Root (14) before Rory Burns fell short of a maiden Test fifty in just his second appearance by edging Akila Dananjaya (2-80) to Dhananjaya de Silva on 43, with the tourists left in trouble on 89-4.

Jos Buttler (63) looked in fine fettle as he helped get England back on track with a half-century that included seven boundaries, but Ben Foakes (19) bizarrely did not suggest a review and simply walked off despite not appearing to have connected with the bat when he was caught off Dilruwan at slip.

After Buttler swatted a poor reverse sweep off Pushpakumara (3-89) and Moeen Ali (10) and Leach (7) fell, Curran provided plenty of sting in the tail. He smashed two sixes off one Dananjaya over and plundered another off Perera in the next set of six.

Curran cleared the ropes before being put down by Pushpakumara, to which he responded by sending a sweet maximum back down the ground.

Mathews narrowly missed out on catching Curran after rushing in from long on, though Dimuth Karunaratne did not err when the Surrey youngster went for another six two balls later.

Sri Lanka were unable to head into day two with their opening duo after Leach bowled Kaushal around the wicket in stunning fashion, meaning Karunaratne (19no) and Pushpakumara (1) will begin day two 259 runs behind.

Omnisport
NEWS
5 World Cup innings by Indians that created a buzz in the...
RELATED STORY
Five players who have taken most innings to score their...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest 150+ ODI innings that ended in defeat
RELATED STORY
3 Indian bowlers who scored an overseas century
RELATED STORY
Revisiting Anil Kumble's 10 wickets in an innings
RELATED STORY
Remembering the Man of the Match performances in all IPL...
RELATED STORY
Reliving the 5 greatest Indian T20 Innings of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 innings by Alastair Cook for England
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: 3 things you...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Mohammad Shahzad scores a brilliant ton
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 04:30 AM
ENG 285/10
SL 26/1 (12.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Sri Lanka trail England by 259 runs with 9 wickets remaining
ENG VS SL live score
2nd Test | 03:30 AM
BAN 522/7 & 224/6
ZIM 304/10 & 76/2 (30.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: Zimbabwe need 367 runs to win
BAN VS ZIM live score
| Today
RSA 201/5 (20.0 ov)
CAXI 160/7 (20.0 ov)
South Africa win by 41 runs
RSA VS CAXI live score
Match 11 | Today, 08:00 PM
Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women
SLW VS BAW preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us