Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Curran's Test best gives England a glimmer of hope

Omnisport
NEWS
News
90   //    30 Aug 2018, 23:34 IST
samcurran - cropped
England all-rounder Sam Curran

Sam Curran's defiant 78 gave England a glimmer of first-innings positivity at the Rose Bowl as Joe Root's decision to bat backfired against India.

Having been thoroughly outplayed at Trent Bridge, England turned up hoping to take control of the fourth Test to try to wrap up the five-match series with one game to play.

Winning the toss seemed to be the ideal start for Root but once at the crease England faltered again, the top order toiling against the swinging ball in Southampton.

England's lengthy batting order once again helped avoid utter embarrassment with Moeen Ali (40) and Curran stating their claim for a higher place in the line-up.

Curran brought some respectability to England's total but he quickly ran out of partners as poor shot followed poor shot, the hosts dismissed for 246 in the 77th over.

In response India closed on 19-0, leaving them 227 runs behind and eyeing a first-innings lead on Friday.

From the outset Jasprit Bumrah (3-46) and Ishant Sharma (2-26) enjoyed plenty of success with the new ball, both men able to find enough swing to torment the England batsmen.

Keaton Jennings (0) had watched a number of deliveries from Bumrah swing away from him in the first over, however at the start of his second the seamer got one to go the other way and trap the opener in front.

Bumrah added Bairstow's wicket to his tally after Ishant had removed Joe Root (4), the skipper also failing to read the late swing, as England lurched to 28-3 in the 13th over.

While many had struggled, Alastair Cook (17) appeared composed but once again he failed to get past 30 in the series, this time a loose shot giving Virat Kohli catching practice in the slips.

Jos Buttler (21) – who was dropped by Rishabh Pant on 11 – and Ben Stokes (23) guided England to 57-4 at lunch but both were gone soon after the restart, the former tempted into a wild swipe outside off stump that saw him hand Kohli another catch.

Finally there was some resistance as Ali and Curran showed the more experienced batsmen how it should be done, the pair adding 81 for the seventh wicket to avoid a humiliating total.

Both men played with control and patience, punishing the bad balls as the swing finally dissipated on day one.

Moeen – who scored a double century for Worcestershire recently – showed why he deserved his recall, while Curran was also proving the selectors right in their decision to bring him back into the fold.

Curran went to 50 with a crisp six over long on and he continued his onslaught as he began to run out of partners, the 20-year-old the last man out as he eyed a maiden Test century.

Shikhar Dhawan (3 not out) and KL Rahul (11no) navigated a tricky four-over spell before the close as England failed to find the swing that had perplexed them earlier in the day.

Omnisport
NEWS
Greatest Indian Test XI which can beat England in England
RELATED STORY
India's all-time best Test XI
RELATED STORY
All-time best Indian XI to defeat England in England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Prithvi Shaw's chance of playing...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 3rd Test: 5 unnoticed things  
RELATED STORY
All-time best Indian Test 11 in overseas conditions
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test : Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: Best combined Test XI of the...
RELATED STORY
5 eminent Indian cricketers who made their Test debut in...
RELATED STORY
Role of a cricket coach
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 246/10
IND 19/0 (4.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: India trail England by 227 runs with 10 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
Match 21 | Today, 10:00 PM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
St Lucia Stars
Start delayed:
KIT VS SLZ live score
| 10:00 AM
GLA 203/10
WAR 445/8 (123.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Warwickshire lead Glamorgan by 242 runs with 2 wickets remaining
GLA VS WAR live score
| 10:00 AM
SOM 399/10
YRK 292/7 (85.4 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Yorkshire trail Somerset by 107 runs with 3 wickets remaining
SOM VS YRK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us