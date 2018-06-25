Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Current pace attack is most complete India has ever had: Sachin Tendulkar

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 25 Jun 2018, 16:48 IST
122

By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The legendary Sachin Tendulkar feels India has headed to the gruelling tour of England with "the most complete fast-bowling attack in many many years", a "luxury" that was not there during his 24 years in international cricket.

India are starting their nearly three-month tour of United Kingdom with two T20 Internationals in Ireland from June 27 but all eyes will be on the five-Test series starting August 1 in Birmingham.

"This is the most complete fast-bowling attack that India have had in many many years. In my assessment, this attack would go as one of the best," Tendulkar told PTI during an exclusive interaction.

The maestro, who played an incredible 200 Tests in his illustrious career, said even though India have had some quality seamers but never had the "luxury" of an attack of such variety.

"We have the luxury where we have a swing bowler (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), a tall bowler (Ishant Sharma), a skiddy bowler (Jasprit Bumrah) and a genuine quick bowler (Umesh Yadav). It is a nice combination to have with so much variation on offer," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar had played alongside the likes of Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar.

During the major part of his career though, Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan spearheaded the pace attacks

So does he rate this attack as more potent than some of those during his playing days, Tendulkar replied: "Yeah, I am taking that into account that (attacks of yesteryears) as well because of a reason. We have got Bhuvi, who can bat and also Hardik with good batting ability."

However, Tendulkar didn't want to comment on what kind of combination India should play.

"I think the team management would have to assess which opposition batsman is comfortable against what kind of bowling. There will be a few, who would play the swing bowling well and some will have the technique of dealing with deliveries that move off the pitch. You have to pick the team accordingly," he said.

The highest scorer in Tests and ODIs paid rich compliments to Bhuvneshwar terming him as the man, who can tilt the balance of power in India's favour with his all-round abilities.

"The current India team is constantly looking at seamers, who can contribute with the bat big time. I think these two guys (Bhuvneshwar and Hardik) have contributed crucial runs every now and then.

"Hardik has just got into the side but I think Bhuvi contributing brilliantly and that contribution changes the balance of the team in a positive manner," Tendulkar explained.

"It's good to have batsmen who can bowl four-five overs but even better if we have bowlers, who can score those crucial runs. The kind of contributions that can help you move forward," he stated.

Tendulkar has been a part of five Test series in England (1990, 1996, 2002, 2007, 2011) and with his vast knowledge about the English weather and pitches, he is expecting a "pleasant weather" during India's current tour.

"I think there should be good wickets. It also depends on the kind of summer they have. No one wants to play in wet and cold conditions. I am expecting good bright summer conducive for good cricket," the legend said.

One of the aspects that will work in India's favour is the fact that Test series will start only in August and by that time India would have spent a good month in England.

"I think going early will prove to be an advantage. By the time the Test series starts, India would have spent five weeks in England with lot of match practice. It would help the team to get into the groove," he concluded

5 best overseas Test knocks by Sachin Tendulkar
RELATED STORY
Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni: From God to Religion
RELATED STORY
Most memorable centuries scored by Sachin Tendulkar
RELATED STORY
5 teams against whom Sachin Tendulkar has scored most...
RELATED STORY
The 5 best bowling performances by Sachin Tendulkar
RELATED STORY
8 test innings where Sachin Tendulkar was the Lone...
RELATED STORY
5 Sachin Tendulkar-Shoaib Akhtar battles we will never...
RELATED STORY
Sachin Tendulkar Farewell Special: 5 most memorable test...
RELATED STORY
5 memorable sixes hit by Sachin Tendulkar
RELATED STORY
10 most successful opening pairs for India in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th ODI | Yesterday
AUS 205/10 (34.4 ov)
ENG 208/9 (48.3 ov)
England win by 1 wicket
AUS VS ENG live score
3rd Test | 07:00 PM
WIN 204/10
SL 99/5 (36.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Sri Lanka trail Windies by 105 runs with 5 wickets remaining
WIN VS SL live score
KNT 114/6 (39.4 ov)
MSX
LIVE
Day 1 | Kent won the toss and elected to bat.
KNT VS MSX live score
WAR 118/3 (40.1 ov)
DUR
LIVE
Day 1 | Warwickshire won the toss and elected to bat.
WAR VS DUR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us