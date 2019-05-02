×
CWC 2019: 3 Reasons Why MS Dhoni Will Be India's Most Important Cricketer Going Into The 2019 World Cup

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Feature
282   //    02 May 2019, 20:32 IST

MS Dhoni: India's go-to man in tough situations.
MS Dhoni: India's go-to man in tough situations.

Dhoni will be playing his fourth World Cup for his country in England in another 4 weeks. All these years that he has been a part of the game, he has withstood the harsh tribulations of International cricket and is undoubtedly one of India’s greatest cricketers of all time.

At 37, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is still India’s go-to man in tense situations. His gloves still work magic behind the stumps, and his hands still conjure magic with the bat. Even the current captain Virat Kohli looks up to him for inspiration.

Dhoni, even after a decade and a half will, without a shadow of a doubt, be India’s most important cricketer going into the 12th edition of the World Cup.

Let us look at 3 reasons why MS Dhoni will be India’s most important asset going into the 2019 World Cup.

#3. Experience

Dhoni has been known to help out players with his experience.
Dhoni has been known to help out players with his experience.

The amount of experience that Dhoni brings to the table is invaluable. The legendary Indian cricketer has featured in a staggering 341 ODI(s) for his country and has scored 10,500 runs at a stunning average of 50.72. Dhoni has seen it all and done it all.

Kohli still leaves it to Dhoni to make the crucial bowling changes and also to set the field in a tense situation. The bowlers are often seen telling that it was Dhoni who told him to bowl in a particular way, fetching the bowler a wicket. The calmness that Dhoni brings to the Indian dressing room and his vast amount of experience is invaluable.

#2.Wicket Keeping Skills

Dhoni is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper in the world today
Dhoni is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper in the world today

Even if the batsman’s foot is in the air even for a fraction of a second, Dhoni has been known to whip the bails off in a flash. He still pounces and takes those half chances. Without any doubt, Dhoni is the best wicket keeper in the world today.

The legendary cricketer has effected a staggering 434 dismissals which makes him the third most successful wicketkeeper to have played the game, only behind Kumar Sangakkara and Adam Gilchrist.

And, Dhoni is the only wicket keeper in the history of ODI cricket to effect more than 100 stumpings.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Greatest Cricketers of All Time World Cup 2019 Schedule
