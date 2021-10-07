Cyprus T20I Cup 2021: Match 5, Cyprus vs Estonia - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Cyprus take on Estonia in Match 5 of the Cyprus T20 Cup at the Happy Valley Ground at Episkopi in Cyprus.

By losing the tournament opener to the Isle of Man, the hosts have had a rather forgettable start to their campaign. Despite having beaten Estonia in the recently concluded T20i Series, Cyprus failed to carry their form into this tri-series.

Having won only 1 out of their 3 fixtures so far, the hosts will be looking forward to bouncing back against a comparatively weaker Estonian set-up. Cyprus will be riding high on confidence having demolished the Estonian outfit in the recently concluded T20I series.

Estonia, much like their counterparts, have had a disappointing start to their tournament. After losing to Cyprus in the recently concluded T20I series, they will look at this face-off as a shot at redemption. The Estonian bowlers will need to be right on the money and clinical in their performances if they aspire to beat a quality Cyprus side.

Match Details

Match: Cyprus vs Estonia, Match 5, Cyprus T20I Cup 2021

Date : October 8th 2021, Wednesday

Time: 10:00 am IST

Venue: Happy Valley Ground, Episkopi

Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to welcome both sides. The temperature is expected to range between 17 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Happy Valley Ground in Episkopi is expected to favor the batters. The wicket is expected to play similarly to what it has in previous encounters. The skipper who wins the toss will prefer to chase on this surface. The bowlers need to be consistent with their line and length to be economical and inflict breakthroughs.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cyprus

The Cyprus side were dominant with the bat in their bilateral series against Estonia. The batters did well, chasing down the targets comfortably in both face-offs. The hosts will look forward to putting up a similar performance and will expect another positive result. They have won just one out of their three matches so far and will be looking to bounce back against an Estonian side they have the wood over.

Predicted XI: Gurpratap Singh, Chamal Sadun, BLCS Kumara, Roman Mazumder, Neeraj Tiwari, Michalis Kyriacou (c), Sachithra Pathirana (wk), Yasir Mehmood, Tejwinder Singh, Waqar Ali, Qasim Anwar.

Estonia

After suffering a resounding defeat in the bilateral T20I series against Cyprus, the Estonian outfit will be looking to turn things around and put-up some great performances. Maidul Islam and Habib Khan contributed with the bat but the other players need to chip in if they aspire to advance further in the Cyprus T20I Cup. They have failed to register even a single win so far in the tournament and will be anxious to get off the mark in this edition.

Predicted XI: Ali Masood, Habib Khan, Maidul Islam, Timothy Filer, Marko Vaik (c & wk), Ayush Ummat, Ali Raza, Murali Obili, Malcolm Sedgwick, Ashraful Shuvo, Saqib Naveed.

Match Prediction

Cyprus has had the wood over the Estonian outfit and will be expecting to replicate a similar performance. Cyprus are the favorites to be victorious in this encounter.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

