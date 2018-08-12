Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dananjaya leads 178-run thrashing of Proteas

Omnisport
NEWS
News
66   //    12 Aug 2018, 21:29 IST
AkilaDananjaya - cropped
Sri Lanka all-rounder Akila Dananjaya

Captain Angelo Mathews and Akila Dananjaya starred as Sri Lanka thrashed South Africa by 178 runs to end their one-day international series on a high.

Sri Lanka lost the first three matches to the tourists, but two consolation victories have followed to hand Mathews and his side a lift ahead of their Twenty20 meeting on Tuesday.

Mathews hit 11 fours and a six in an unbeaten knock of 97 off as many balls to carry the hosts to 299-8, before Dananjaya came to the fore with the ball.

The all-rounder posted sensational figures of 6-29 - Sri Lanka's best in nine years - to do the heavy lifting as the Proteas were all out for a dismal 121, putting a dampener on what had been a successful series.

While Mathews was the star man, Sri Lanka's innings was steady throughout and included four half-century partnerships.

The first saw openers Upul Tharanga (19) and Niroshan Dickwella (43) get the home side off to a strong start, with the latter soon enjoying a third-wicket stand of 50 with Kusal Mendis.

When Dickwella finally departed to Andile Phehlukwayo (2-60), Mathews arrived in the middle and he stepped up the scoring.

The skipper linked up well with Dhananjaya de Silva (30), before Thisara Perera (13) worked hard to get him on strike for a one-sided partnership of 52.

Mathews stood firm even when Sri Lanka lost two wickets in the final over and no momentum was lost as South Africa endured a wretched start with the bat, losing Hashim Amla for a duck with the fourth ball of the innings.

The Proteas' stutters initially continued - Reeza Hendricks went for a golden duck - before JP Duminy (12) and Quinton de Kock (54) belatedly provided some stability.

De Silva caught and bowled Duminy, though, and that wicket prompted an incredible passage of three consecutive overs in which South Africa lost batsmen - including captain De Kock to Dananjaya.

South Africa scraped to three figures, but Junior Dala was the last man to go from a Lahiru Kumara delivery to cap a dismal day for the visitors.

Omnisport
NEWS
Hendricks century helps Proteas cruise to ODI series win
RELATED STORY
Dananjaya takes 6-29 as Sri Lanka thrashes South Africa
RELATED STORY
Proteas in trouble after Maharaj heroics
RELATED STORY
De Kock leads South Africa home in 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Second ODI: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Third ODI: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Third ODI : Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Duminy sees Proteas home after early Rabada burst
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Preview, Probable XI,...
RELATED STORY
De Kock helps South Africa go 2-0 up in Sri Lanka ODI series
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
5th ODI | Today
SL 299/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 121/10 (24.4 ov)
Sri Lanka win by 178 runs
SL VS RSA live score
Match 6
BTR 157/4 (18.1 ov)
GAW
LIVE
Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl.
BTR VS GAW live score
| Today
MSX 189/7 (20.0 ov)
KNT 191/7 (19.3 ov)
Kent Spitfires win by 3 wickets
MSX VS KNT live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us