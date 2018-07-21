Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dananjaya leads Sri Lanka rout leaving S. Africa facing new defeat

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
46   //    21 Jul 2018, 15:31 IST

Colombo, July 21 (AFP) Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya took five wickets as South Africa crumbled to 124 all out on the second day of the second Test today and facing a whitewash in the two-match series.

Sri Lankan spinners ran riot on the dry pitch in Colombo after the home side made 338 with Dananjaya starring in a last-wicket stand with Rangana Herath.

Herath and Dilruwan Perera took the remaining five South African wickets between them, with captain Suranga Lakmal not required to deliver a single ball in the innings.

Already a game down after poor batting in the first Test, only South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock showed resistance, making 48 off 51 balls and 32 off 31 respectively.

South Africa lasted only 34.5 overs, after Sri Lanka had batted for 104.1 overs in their first innings.

Dananjaya, left out for the first Test at Galle, struck with his second ball of the match, having Dean Elgar caught at gully with a turning offbreak.

He got Theunis de Bruyn edging behind in the next over, and Perera picked up the South Africa middle order to finish on four for 40.

The only batsman to put any pressure on Sri Lanka was du Plessis, who attacked the spinners after lunch, sweeping with abandon as he struck eight fours and a six.

He and Hashim Amla put on the best partnership of 55, but Perera dismissed them both within four overs of each other. Despite de Kock's aggressive innings, the remainder of South Africa's batting fell away quickly.

Dananjaya came back to clean up the tail, completing the second five-wicket haul in his three-Test career.

Herath and Dananjaya hit out with the bat in the morning, as Sri Lanka's final pair put on 74 to haul the hosts to 338.

South Africa's left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj eventually dismissed Herath to end the innings, and complete a haul of nine for 129 -- the second-best for a South Africa bowler ever, and the best since the country returned to Test cricket in 1991

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Maharaj's career-best figures restrict Sri Lanka to 277
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka 93-0 after 1st session in 2nd test vs South Africa
RELATED STORY
Magnificent Maharaj takes eight wickets to stymie Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa review: A subcontinental delight
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Second Test : Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Test 1, Day 2 - 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Embarrassing Defeats for Sri Lanka in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka expect to win test series absent captain and coach
RELATED STORY
South Africa aims to stay dominant in Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
5 Players to watch out for in the upcoming Sri...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us