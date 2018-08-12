Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dananjaya takes 6-29 as Sri Lanka thrashes South Africa

Associated Press
NEWS
News
117   //    12 Aug 2018, 21:59 IST
AP Image

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Spinner Akila Dananjaya took career-best bowling figures to help Sri Lanka thrash South Africa by 178 runs in the fifth and final cricket one-day international on Sunday.

However, South Africa won the five-match series 3-2.

Captain Angelo Mathews led Sri Lanka's batting with an unbeaten run-a-ball 97 to help his team to a challenging 299-8 after winning the toss.

Dananjaya took 6-29 to skittle the tourists for 121 in 24.4 overs. It was South Africa's lowest score against Sri Lanka in one-day cricket and also its second biggest defeat by runs against Sri Lanka.

South Africa recorded its previous lowest ODI total of 140 against Sri Lanka in 2013 and lost that match by 180 runs at the same venue.

Dananjaya bettered his previous best one-day bowling figures of 6-54 against India last year.

Captain Quinton de Kock made 54 off 57 for South Africa.

South Africa's run chase started poorly when it lost opener Hashim Amla, bowled with a classic outswinger by seam bowler Suranga Lakmal with the team yet to score.

Dananjaya opened his account by catching Aiden Markram (20) off his own bowling and then bowled Reeza Hendricks with a googly in the next delivery to leave South Africa 31-3.

Dananjaya trapped Heinrich Klaasen leg before wicket to push South Africa to 39-4.

De Kock and JP Duminy added 46 runs for the fifth wicket, the biggest partnership of South Africa's innings, before spinner Dhananjaya de Silva had Duminy caught and bowled for 12.

The tourists lost their last six wickets for 36 runs.

Earlier, Mathews opted for his team to bat first and the captain came in when Sri Lanka was 114-3. He shared crucial partnerships of 53 runs for the fifth wicket with de Silva (30), 52 for the sixth wicket with Thisara Perera (13) and 44 for the seventh wicket with Dasun Shanaka (21).

Mathews' innings included 11 boundaries and a six. Willem Mulder and Andile Phehlukwayo took two wickets each for South Africa.

Associated Press
NEWS
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Preview, Probable XI,...
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Third ODI : Preview and...
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Second ODI: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2018, Only T20I: 3 reasons why...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Third ODI: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa Fifth ODI: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd ODI preview: can the hosts...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka wins toss and bats in 2nd ODI vs. South Africa
RELATED STORY
De Kock leads South Africa home in 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka edge South Africa in rain-affected run-fest
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
5th ODI | Today
SL 299/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 121/10 (24.4 ov)
Sri Lanka win by 178 runs
SL VS RSA live score
Match 6
BTR 157/4 (18.1 ov)
GAW
LIVE
Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl.
BTR VS GAW live score
| Today
MSX 189/7 (20.0 ov)
KNT 191/7 (19.3 ov)
Kent Spitfires win by 3 wickets
MSX VS KNT live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us