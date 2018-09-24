David Warner mocked by Brendon McCullum and Barmy Army

The Australian cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner, who are currently serving a one-year ban from the international cricket as well as Australian domestic cricket, are eligible to play club cricket.

In New South Wales Premier Cricket, the former Australian skipper Steve Smith scored a brilliant knock of 92 off 85 deliveries. Warner also played an excellent knock as he smashed 100 off just 98 deliveries for Randwick-Petersham. His unbeaten 155 helped his team to clinch the victory against St George.

After he managed to reach three-mark figures, he did his trademark celebration of jumping in the air before kissing his helmet. He then walked towards his family and raised his bat in their direction.

The proud wife took to Instagram to congratulate her husband for notching a brilliant century. She wrote, “I never get sick of seeing this smile. Well done hubby on 155 not out today for. Always proud of you."

But, former New Zealand skipper, Brendon McCullum, and the Barmy Army have mocked David Warner for his celebration at Coogee Oval on Saturday. McCullum wrote, "Geez Davey! This celebration is the equivalent of Sir Ed Hillary giving it large climbing his front steps, post-Everest! Hahaha. @davidwarner."

Geez Davey! This celebration is the equivalent of Sir Ed Hillary giving it large climbing his front steps, post Everest! Hahaha. @davidwarner https://t.co/uNq81O8JgT — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) September 23, 2018

England's Barmy Army posted the video of Warner's trademark celebration on their facebook page with a caption "Somebody tell this bloke this is park cricket."

According to news.com.au, Warner's mother was spotted tearing after her son walked out to bat. Howard Warner, David Warner's dad, explained his son's celebration.

“It’s emotional. After all the crap we’ve been through. There’s a lot of us here. Family, friends, the whole lot. I don’t know, it just might be a bit of a statement," Warner's dad told The Daily Telegraph.

“It was tough on us initially. To be quite honest, we were more worried about Candice but she’s tough as nails anyhow, so she’s OK. He’s lived through it and he’s coming out the other end hopefully," he concluded.