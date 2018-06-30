Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
David Warner scores just 1 on return to competitive cricket

Associated Press
NEWS
News
28   //    30 Jun 2018, 05:26 IST
AP Image

TORONTO (AP) — David Warner's return to cricket lasted just two balls when the former Australia vice-captain was dismissed for one run in his first game since the ball-tampering scandal.

Warner is serving a 12-month ban from Cricket Australia for his role in the incident during the third test against South Africa in Cape Town in March.

Warner and former Australia captain Steve Smith, who was also banned due to the scandal, are free to play in the Global T20 Canada, where Warner made his comeback on Friday.

Opening for the Winnipeg Hawks, Warner was clean-bowled by Lasith Malinga's first ball of the second over.

Australian Ben McDermott top-scored with 68 runs as Winnipeg scored 203-4 to beat the Montreal Tigers (157 all out in 18.5 overs) by 46 runs.

Smith, who is playing for the Toronto Nationals, fared better than Warner on his return after making 61 off 41 balls on Thursday.

