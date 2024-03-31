DC vs CSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 – March 31, 2024

The second game of the double-header Sunday of IPL 2024 will be played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The Capitals are winless in the competition. They lost to the Punjab Kings in their opener before losing to Rajasthan Royals in their next clash. The Royals set a target of 186 for the Capitals, who fell short by 12 runs.

The Super Kings, meanwhile, are unbeaten in IPL 2024. They beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their first game before beating Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.

After being asked to bat first, the Super Kings did a fine job, posting 206. An inspired bowling performance saw them restrict the Titans to 143-8. On that note, here's a look at three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the DC vs CSK clash:

#3 Mitchell Marsh (DC) - 9 Credits

Mitchell Marsh in action (Image Courtesy: www.iplt20.com)

Mitchell Marsh opens the batting for the Capitals and has given them solid starts along with David Warner. He scored a quickfire 12-ball 20 in the opening game. He got a start against the Royals but failed to convert into a big score.

Marsh hit five boundaries in his 23 off 12 before getting cleaned up by Nandre Burger. Marsh is a destructive player and can score big once he gets going.

#2 Rachin Ravindra (CSK) - 8 Credits

Rachin Ravindra in action (Image Courtesy: X/IPL)

Rachin Ravindra of Chennai Super Kings is having a wonderful season. He has started his debut season in IPL with a bang, scoring 83 runs in two games at an average of 41.50.

Ravindra was sensational against the Titans. Opening the batting, he smashed six fours and three maximums to score 46 off 20. He's in rich form with the bat and is a must-pick in your DC vs CSK Dream 11 fantasy side.

#3 David Warner (DC) - 9 Credits

David Warner in action (Image Courtesy: www.iplt20.com)

David Warner was back in form in the Delhi Capitals' game against the Rajasthan Royals. He opened the batting and played a well-composed knock but missed out on his fifty by a run.

The left-hander's knock comprised five boundaries and three sixes. Warner is a reliable batter and should be picked as captain or vice-captain in your DC vs CSK Dream11 fantasy side.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points? David Warner Rachin Ravindra 0 votes View Discussion