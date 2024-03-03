DC vs GG, WPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

WPL 2024 continued in Bengaluru with a match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants earlier tonight. It was a lopsided encounter, where the Capitals emerged victorious by 25 runs.

Gujarat Giants won the toss and opted to field first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The decision did not work in the Giants' favor as the Delhi Capitals posted 163/8 on the board in 20 overs.

Chasing 164 for a win, the Giants finished with 138/8 in 20 overs, losing by 25 runs. Here's a look at the full scorecard, statistics and award winners from Match 10 of WPL 2024.

List of all award winners in DC vs GG match, WPL 2024

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Jess Jonassen won the Player of the Match award for her three-wicket haul. Jonassen accounted for the wickets of Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner to help the Capitals register a comfortable win against the Gujarat Giants.

Two other Delhi Capitals players also won awards at the post-match presentation. Meg Lanning won the Most Sixes award for smacking one maximum, while Annabel Sutherland took the Electric Striker award home for her strike rate of 166.7, scoring 20 runs off 12 balls.

Player of the Match: Jess Jonassen (11 off 7 and 3/22)

Electric Striker of the Match: Annabel Sutherland (Strike rate of 166.67)

Most sixes in the Match: Meg Lanning (1 six)

DC vs GG WPL 2024 Match Scorecard

Meg Lanning's half-century helped Delhi Capitals score 163 runs in the first innings. Lanning aggregated 55 runs off 41 deliveries, hitting six fours and one six. Alice Capsey chipped in with 27-run knock and built a 38-run second-wicket partnership with skipper Lanning.

Meghna Singh took four wickets for the Gujarat Giants. However, she leaked 37 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 9.25. Even Ashleigh Gardner conceded 37 runs in four overs while taking two wickets.

In reply, Gujarat Giants scored 138/8. Ashleigh Gardner amassed 40 runs off 31 balls, but she did not receive enough support from her teammates. Jess Jonasen and Radha Yadav scalped three wickets each for the Delhi Capitals.

DC vs GG, WPL 2024: Top records and stats from Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women game

It was an eventful evening in Bengaluru today with 301 runs being scored in the encounter between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants. Here are some interesting statistics from the DC vs GG fixture of WPL 2024:

Meghna Singh broke Hayley Matthews' record for the best bowling figures against Delhi Capitals in a Women's Premier League match. Matthews bowled a spell of 3/5 for Mumbai Indians against DC last season. Earlier tonight, Meghna Singh returned with figures of 4/37. Meghna Singh broke Kim Garth's record for conceding the most runs while taking four or more wickets in a WPL match. Garth bowled a spell of 5/36 for Gujarat Giants last season, while Singh went for 37 runs tonight. Gujarat Giants have created the longest losing streak in WPL. RCB lost five matches in a row last year. GG have lost four this year and lost their last two encounters in WPL 2023, taking their total to six consecutive defeats.

